– Two wrestling legends who were backstage and in attendance at last night’s NJPW G1 Special in the USA included WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and former WCW and WWE Superstar Haku. Haku’s sons, the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa), were both in action on the card, losing their IWGP heavyweight tag belts to War Machine.