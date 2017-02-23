– Orlando News 13 reports that a student in Poinciana, Florida brought a “kill list” to school that the fourteen year-old boy’s family claims was inspired by Chris Jericho. The outlet says according a mother of children at the school overheard her child saying that a “kid wrote a list, and it includes most of the kids on the football team, and he wants to shoot them.”

An incident report from the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies spoke with the family of the student who wrote the list, and they said that he got the idea from watching WWE and mimicking The List.

“A 14-year-old does not just write a list because it’s just a list. We’re not in kindergarten, saying, ‘This kid is not my friend anymore.’ He literally knew what he was doing,” the mother said.

The family of the boy said that he had no intention of hurting anyone, but parents kept their kids out of school after the news brooke. A school spokeperson said, “These concerns are all based on rumors, and we are not going to proliferate these rumors any further.”