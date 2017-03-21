According to squaredcirclesirens.com, Summer Rae & Emma are at the WWE Performance Center this week in Orlando, Florida. Summer Rae was flown in to Orlando with the hope that she may be cleared to return in time for a WrestleMania return alongside Emma. Word is that Vince McMahon has been pushing for Summer Rae and Emma to return to, possibly be apart of the Smackdown Women’s match at WrestleMania 33. Alexa Bliss will defend her title at WrestleMania against, “all Smackdown women who are available to compete.”

Summer Rae last wrestled on August 14th in Laredo, Texas in a six-woman tag team match; Emma last wrestled a match last April, where she suffered a back injury. The site also has footage of both women working out at the Performance Center, which you can see here.