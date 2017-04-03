– Vince McMahon announced a “Superstar Shakeup” that will take place next week on Raw. During his return segment on Monday’s episode, McMahon announced the shakeup between the Raw and Smackdown brands. He did not specifically call it a draft but it appears as if it will be something at least similar to the previous drafts that the company has used to freshen up the rosters during the brand split eras after each WrestleMania.

Raw takes place next week from Long Island, New York and airs live on USA Network.