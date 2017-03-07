– ROH announced today that the Hardys will defend the ROH tag team titles against The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice in a Las Vegas Street Fight at the ROH 15th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas. Join 411 Friday night at 9PM ET for our live coverage of the show..

* ROH Title Match: Champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush

* Las Vegas Street Fight(ROH Tag Team Title Match): Champions The Broken Hardys vs. The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

* ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* #1 Contender’s Match: Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish

* The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr & War Machine