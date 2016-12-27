wrestling / News
Tag Titles Change Hands on Smackdown (Video, Pics)
– The Smackdown Tag Team Titles changed hands tonight on Smackdown, as American Alpha won a Four Corners Elimination Match against Randy Orton & Luke Harper, The Usos and Heath Slater & Rhyno. You can see pics and video from the match below:
A Superkick SEALS THE DEAL, as @HeathSlaterOMRB and @Rhyno313 are ELIMINATED in the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles #FourCorners #EliminationMatch! pic.twitter.com/jK0FbYigLX
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
The #WyattFamily watches on as #AmericanAlpha and @WWEUsos duel in the #FourCorners Match for the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles. #WildCardFinals pic.twitter.com/gH4Oe5eUGK
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
Ready… Willing…. GABLE!!! @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ #SDLive #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/oW2MISxv9K
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 28, 2016
The ORTON ONSLAUGHT is in FULL EFFECT, as @RandyOrton RAMS @WWEGable's back into the barricade! #SDLive #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/IlJ32NSEvy
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
Cannonball off the apron by @WWEGable!! #AmericanAlpha is willing to do WHATEVER IT TAKES to get the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/lmOK1IQRS0
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
CONGRATULATIONS to the NEW #SDLive Tag Team Champions…. @WWEGable and @JasonJordanJJ!!!! #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/eR8XWjCWhM
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
.@WWEBrayWyatt is clearly not happy about @WWEGable and @JasonJordanJJ's win… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/SZSqt6cAgg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 28, 2016
Is there dissension brewing between The #WyattFamily's @RandyOrton and @LukeHarperWWE? #SDLive #WildCardFinals @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/E5f9waWBsZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016
An ALPHA tag team indeed…. #AndNew#TagTeamTitles #SDLive @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ pic.twitter.com/KhbSAvPzGy
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016