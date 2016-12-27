wrestling / News

Tag Titles Change Hands on Smackdown (Video, Pics)

December 27, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
american-alpha-smackdown-22716

– The Smackdown Tag Team Titles changed hands tonight on Smackdown, as American Alpha won a Four Corners Elimination Match against Randy Orton & Luke Harper, The Usos and Heath Slater & Rhyno. You can see pics and video from the match below:

