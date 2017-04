– PWInsider reports that Elias Samson and Rhyno are backstage at Raw tonight. With the Superstar Shakeup happening and Samson having been written out of NXT last week, it’s possible that they could be making their debuts tonight.

Raw takes place in Long Island, New York tonight. The Superstar Shakeup will continue through to tomorrow’s Smackdown in Boston, where most of the Raw roster is scheduled to be.