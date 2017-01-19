– Several talents have been pulled from upcoming indy events due to their WWE contracts as part of the UK Championship tournament. PWInsider reports that the talents’ contracts prevent them from appearing on iPPVs that will be on competing streaming services, which has led to their being taken off of the cards.

IPW: UK has announced that Pete Dunne and Joseph Conners will no longer appear on the televised portion of Sunday’s show. Dunne has been moved to a dark match and Conners is off the main event. Meanwhile, Dunne has been pulled from Lucha Forveer’s four-way ladder match main event and will also appear in a dark match for that show.