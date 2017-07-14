wrestling / News
Talking Smack Cancelled As Regular Series
July 14, 2017
PWInsider reports that WWE has cancelled Talking Smack as a weekly series. This past Tuesday’s episode was the final episode. Talking Smack will stick around, but only as a post-PPV broadcast.
WWE said in a statement: “We continuously review WWE Network’s programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research. Talking Smack and Raw Talk will air following pay-per-view events, and Tuesday will continue to feature 205 LIVE.“