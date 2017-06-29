– Tama Tonga spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. The highlights are below:

On the hardest part of working for a company on the other side of the world: “The Jet lag, man. The 13 hour fight there and back, that’s probably one of the hardest. At first, you know I love flying, but I’ve been doing this now for 7 years and each flight has just been coming down, down. The seats aren’t getting as comfortable, so sitting for 13 hours, man that’s rough.”

On the rigors of the G1 series: “It’s grueling and it’s a tough schedule, especially when you are wrestling 19 days of the month and it’s all single matches. Everyone is going hard with the hits and bumps. That just… doing that every day of the week and getting 1-2 days off that week, it’s… your body better be ready to take some punishment man.”

On his reaction to hearing stories about his father, Haku: “Mixture of emotions like, damn. Kind of unsure of what I should think like, damn, I live with a badass, but I always think like, man, if only people knew about my mom, but overall it was travelling around and hearing these stories, it was a learning time for me and still is. I got to learn about the other life—about him working and providing. All I knew was the father at home and now that I’m older and travelling I’m learning about the work father.”

On if his father helps with his career: “All the time. That’s our mentor. He watches our matches and we get critiqued. Come home and say hi Dad, and ask him what he thinks and then he’ll say, ‘that sucked!’ He’s really hands on since we started. As we grew older we don’t steer away from his counseling. We always come back and ask him what he thinks. We’re never too up there to think we’re too good for advice.”

On being part of the Bullet Club: “It’s cool. It’s a learning experience and you are seeing from my perspective I’m seeing it evolve, from the very beginning to where it is now. What I see going into the future I feel like I have a hand and in control of little things that I can have control over and take it into an image and continue on to the success that Bullet Club has had.”

On if he ever thought that there would be so much Bullet Club merchandise in the United States: “Yes. I think I was the only one. I thought it was the coolest name, logo and if you have those two from the very beginning I thought that it would be a very cool thing to do and would catch on to people really quick. They may not know it’s for wrestling, but it’s cool looking.”

On Kenny Omega’s ascension following the departure of several names to WWE: “He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world and I’m glad to have him on the team.”

On his favorite opponent so far: “My favorite opponent has been Tanahashi. I have a couple with Tanahashi and Goto, even Ishii, Sanada. Those guys I found out that I can mesh well with easy.”

On whether non-worked headbutts should be taken out after Shibata’s injury: “If the dude wants to do a damn headbutt, let him do a damn headbutt. I’m not all about ruling anything out. You rule out anything and put restrictions on an artist where you can’t use this paint brush this way or up, you can’t use this color. You are limiting the artist and how he decides to embark on his journey in wrestling let him do it. He’s the one suffering for it.”

On if the more wrestlers are concerned with head trauma in wrestling: “Yeah, like Football. That’s the risk we take of being a wrestler. That’s the risk you take being a Football player. You’re going to die. Some die in the ring, so are we going to stop wrestling? There’s these risks that you are going to know you are getting into before you sign up for the Military, you know the risk of going to war, you might get killed, but you sign on the dotted line you know that risk so you just go with the flow. This is an art form, if you don’t want to take the risks of some of that stuff then don’t be one. Don’t come in here and set rules to make it safer, that’s the other companies to be safer. They have the PG one, that’s what is great about wrestling, there’s variety, you choose what kind of college you want to go to, whatever you want to work, you decide. I’m getting deep over here.”