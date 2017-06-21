– Tama Tonga spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. Highlights are below:

On the morale in NJPW when WWE signed away Anderson & Gallows: “It’s frightening to lose your top guys. The guys that have been bringing a lot of success to the company. Your go-to guys. Not just the top guys, but the middle guys, the pillars of the company. ‘Machine Gun’ Karl Anderson, Gallows, those guys were pillars of the company. They were my mentors. They taught us the game and it was frightening, but at the same time it opened up doors for us to step up and use the talents and wisdom that was bestowed on us from the young mentors so this is where we are at right now. At the time it was crazy and hectic, but we came through it and we’re doing alright I would say.”

On Kenny Omega: “He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. I’m glad to have him on the team.”

On NJPW running shows in the US: “About damn time. It’s time to expand, time to move forward and grow and time to expand and have more job opportunities for the boys. We can’t just have one company run the whole world with like 60 people out of the millions trying to become wrestlers. You need variety, you need more jobs for guys that really want to do this and can provide a living so this is great. More job opportunities for everybody, it’s great.”