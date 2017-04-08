Tammy Sytch recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where she revealed that she is staying in an expensive sober house paid for in part by WWE. She’s been there ever since her stay in jail for violating her probation, as well as time in rehab.

She said: “I did four and a half months in jail for violating my probation, by drinking one night. Then I did two months in rehab for it and now, actually, I’m back in the city and living in a sober house.”

When asked about the cost, she replied: “Well, the WWE has always been super supportive with my recovery. With their Wellness Program they take care of your rehab expenses, if you don’t have any insurance, and they’re helping out a little bit with the sober house situation…It’s kind of is a pricey place, it’s ten grand [$10,000] a month.”