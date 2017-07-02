– Tammy Sytch was hospitalized over the weekend in Bay Shore, New York. Sytch noted on her Facebook page that she was taken to the ER yesterday after she “passed out and fell.”

Sytch has apparently been having personal issues over the last week; she wrote on June 28th, “Heart is broken…again” and on the 30th that “No one cares about me.” Sytch has not given any details to the situation behind those posts beyond that.

Her most recent posts shows pictures of bruises and dried blood in her hair, with the caption, “Still here. Still have a the blood in my hair. They won’t let me shower because I’m pretty rocked and not Steady.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes for Sytch in what appears to be a difficult time.