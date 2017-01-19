PWInsider reports that Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was formally arraigned last week (January 12) in Northampton County Court in Easton, Pennsylvania. She pleaded not guilty to several charges from her arrest on September 5, 2016. These include receiving stolen property (a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a fine of $2,500) and summary charges of driving without a license (suspended thanks to her DUI Convictions), driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility (no insurance), displaying plate card in improper vehicle (license plates were on a car they didn’t belong to), fraudulent use or removal of registered licensed plates, operating a vehicle without valid inspection, and driving without Evidence of an Emission Inspection (required in PA). A criminal trial will be held on February 27 9 AM at Northampton County Court.