– PWInsider reports that Tammy Sytch will be formally arraigned on Thursday stemming from her arrest on September 5th, 2016. Sytch was arrested in Northampton County eighteen days into probation from three 2015 DUIs and charged with receiving stolen property, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility (aka no insurance), displaying plate card in improper vehicle (in other words, the license plates didn’t belong to the car), fraudulent use or removal of registered licensed plates, operating a vehicle without valid inspection and driving without Evidence of an Emission Inspection (something that is required in State of PA).

Sytch was released into unsupervised custody today ahead of her court date. A criminal trial is set for February 27th in the event that she pleads not guilty. A hearing regarding her parole being revoked is set for February 17th, but it may be pushed back due until the criminal charges are resolved. Sytch was originally set to be sentenced for her probation violation on November 18th but it was delayed until the criminal case plays out.