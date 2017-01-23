PWInsider reports that recent court record updates revealed that Tammy “Sunny” Sytch pleaded guilty to driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility (no insurance), displaying plate card in improper vehicle (license plates on a car they didn’t belong to), operating a vehicle without valid inspection, and driving without Evidence of an Emission Inspection (required in state of Pennsylvania). She entered the plea during her arraignment on January 12 in Northampton County Court in Easton, Pennsylvania. Charges of receiving stolen property and fradulent use or removal of registered licensed plates were removed as part of the agreement for her guilty plea. As a result of all of this, her trial on February 27 has been cancelled. There’s no word on what the punishment will be.