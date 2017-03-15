wrestling / News

Taz and Josh Matthews Comment on Mauro Ranallo Missing Smackdown Due to Weather

March 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Taz and Joey Matthews took Mauro Ranallo to task for missing last night’s Smackdown due to weather issues. Ranallo said that the storm in the Northeasy might keep him from appearing on the show on Twitter, and ultimately had to miss the taping. That led Taz and Matthews to call him out for doing so, as you can see below:

Taz also discussed the situation on his radio show, saying, “You can not miss a show. You can’t. You can’t miss a show. When you miss a show – in no order of preference – you get heat with the locker room, you get heat with your boss, you get heat with your broadcast colleagues. It’s just not a regular job. You are there once a week, and you are making a lot of money with a massive, massive platform. You’ve got to be there. You’ve got to make the shot. No matter what happens. Mauro is from Canada, okay, so he’s well-versed when it comes to weather and snow. People knew the storm was coming for days.”

article topics :

Josh Matthews, Mauro Ranallo, Taz, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading