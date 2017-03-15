– Taz and Joey Matthews took Mauro Ranallo to task for missing last night’s Smackdown due to weather issues. Ranallo said that the storm in the Northeasy might keep him from appearing on the show on Twitter, and ultimately had to miss the taping. That led Taz and Matthews to call him out for doing so, as you can see below:

With @OfficialTAZ in the car, I once drove us 2 days to Indianapolis to make a TAPED Smackdown show from NYC. #JustSayin' — Josh Mathews 🐐 (@realjoshmathews) March 15, 2017

Very dangerous driving conditions, @MichaelCole & myself. U drove the whole way. Gotta make the SHOT! Thats how it use to be… I guess. https://t.co/tFKeBXqwAe — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) March 15, 2017

Taz also discussed the situation on his radio show, saying, “You can not miss a show. You can’t. You can’t miss a show. When you miss a show – in no order of preference – you get heat with the locker room, you get heat with your boss, you get heat with your broadcast colleagues. It’s just not a regular job. You are there once a week, and you are making a lot of money with a massive, massive platform. You’ve got to be there. You’ve got to make the shot. No matter what happens. Mauro is from Canada, okay, so he’s well-versed when it comes to weather and snow. People knew the storm was coming for days.”