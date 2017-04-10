wrestling / News

Team 3D Academy Enrollment at New Location Starting Tomorrow

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Team 3D Wrestling Academy’s second location is taking enrollment starting tomorrow. Bully Ray announced on Twitter that he, Tommy Dreamer and Velvet Sky will be at the school tomorrow in order to personally enroll students, as you can see below:

