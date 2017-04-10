– The Team 3D Wrestling Academy’s second location is taking enrollment starting tomorrow. Bully Ray announced on Twitter that he, Tommy Dreamer and Velvet Sky will be at the school tomorrow in order to personally enroll students, as you can see below:

Tomorrow (4/11)-Myself, Dreamer and Velvet will be at the DANBURY, CT. location personally enrolling all new students. Make your appt. now. pic.twitter.com/QbIrLO2DGr — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 10, 2017