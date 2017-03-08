– Teddy Hart is still in custody stemming from his arrest on New Years Day. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Hart has remained in police custody since the arrest, when he was stopped in Arlington, Texas for a dangerous traffic violation, after which he attempted to evade an arrest. According to the police report, Hart was intoxicated and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The site also notes that according to court records, he has had charges for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person and possession of a controlled substance added to his charges. The investigation is still ongoing.

Hart is set to go in front of a judge on March 20th, although that date is not apparently a firm date and could be delayed.