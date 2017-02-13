– Teddy Long spoke with Fox Sports about his WWE Hall of Fame induction, here are the highlights…

On His Reaction to Getting The Call: Well, I was really surprised, you know? I had thought about being inducted into the Hall of Fame and I thought ‘well, if they’re going to do that, I’m pretty sure my time will come one day.’ And that’s what did happen. I was real excited, it’s such an honor to be a part of something like this. To go into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame… man, it’s just great. It don’t get no better than that. I just want to thank Vince McMahon and the McMahon family, and the WWE Universe, and all the people that just hung out with me and wanted some more Teddy Long. I’m just excited right now so I’m kind of lost for words.

On Breaking in as a Referee: One night I took the ring to Cobb Civic Center in Marietta, Georgia. We set the ring up and it was almost 30 minutes before showtime and there was no referee. The referee didn’t show up. So the promoter, Louise Manning was her name, she got a referee shirt and brought it back and she said ‘Teddy you’re going to have to get in and referee tonight, we don’t have a referee.’ … As I stayed around, refereed, put the ring up, took the ring down, I got a chance to start riding with Kevin Sullivan and “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert, God rest his soul. These two guys were great minds for the wrestling business. I mean, they knew the ins and outs and they knew the business real well. By me riding with them, they finally wanted to know my background is, what did I do? In my younger days I was a disc jockey on a radio station, so I used to turn the radio down and I would DJ for them. They found out I could talk, so once they found out I could talk, they went to Jim Ross – I think Jim Ross was doing the booking at that time – and they told them that I could talk and Teddy Long needs to be a manager. I didn’t have a clue about any of this. So next thing I know, I got fired on TV from being a referee because I made a fast count, but that was they way they were going to bring me in to have me start managing. The next thing I know, I started managing Butch Reed and Ron Simmons, they were called Doom, they were the first African-American World Tag Team Champions. I had Marc Mero, who was known back in the day as Johnny B. Badd. Also Sid Vicious, Danny Spivey, they were The Skyscrapers. I had Norman the Lunatic.. I had a bunch of guys. Ice Train. Scott Norton. I’m trying to give credit, I don’t want anybody to say ‘well you managed me and you didn’t say my name!’ Anyway, that’s kind of how my career started.

On Joining WWE in 1998: Well the transition for me was fine, because at the time I didn’t know what was happening at WCW. I was there for about 10 years too, and a lot of guys didn’t know what was going on. So to be able to go somewhere and get a job, you know, that was great. It wasn’t really bad for me. I went to the WWE in ’98 and I walked in and started refereeing. Lot of guys came in and said ‘well how can you do that with this talent you have as a manager? You’re going to go back and put the referee shirt on?’ Yeah I’m going to put the referee shirt on! They pay me. They give me a check every week. And that’s what I’m gonna do. It didn’t bother me, man. I walked in, put the referee shirt on, I was getting my check every week and I was doing my job. Eventually Vince McMahon found out what I could do. One day I was called up and they told me they wanted me to walk out and start managing. I walked out on TV the first night with D-Lo Brown and I started talking. When I came back through Vince McMahon looked at me and he said to me ‘I couldn’t believe I’ve had you right under my nose all this time.’ That’s how it started.