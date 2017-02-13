wrestling / News

Teddy Long is Going Into The WWE Hall of Fame

February 13, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– According to FoxSports, former manager, WWE referee and Smackdown GM Teddy Long will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. He joins Kurt Angle and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express as those confirmed as going in this year. The Class of 2017 will be honored on March 31st in Orlando.

