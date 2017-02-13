wrestling / News
Teddy Long is Going Into The WWE Hall of Fame
February 13, 2017 | Posted by
– According to FoxSports, former manager, WWE referee and Smackdown GM Teddy Long will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. He joins Kurt Angle and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express as those confirmed as going in this year. The Class of 2017 will be honored on March 31st in Orlando.
Exclusive: @teddyplayalong joins the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017https://t.co/UvGsuqX1Ur
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 13, 2017