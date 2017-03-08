– Teddy Long recently appeared on the Ross Report (transcript credit wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Undertaker Leaving WCW For WWE: “I think I had a meeting with [Jim Herd] on time, me and The Undertaker did then. Me, and him, and Mark had a meeting, I think. That was the meeting where we sat down and I was trying to find out what they were going to do with me and Mark was trying to find out where he was going. And so, I think that’s when Mark left and went to work for Vince because I think they said he was never draw a dime and they only offered him but a lowball amount or money, so Mark just headed on up.”

On Dan Spivey Getting Into a Shoot With the Road Warriors: “The match The Road Warriors and Spivey and I believe it was Taker then. We were in Corpus Christi, Texas. And I think one of the Road Warriors stiffed Spivey and Spivey got hot about it and it broke into a fight right in the ring. We were in Corpus Christi, Texas. That is a true story. No, we weren’t on TV, we were just doing a live event there. Right, [Dan Spivey and ‘Mean’ Mark against the Road Warriors]. We were in Corpus Christi. I will never forget that. And it did break out into a real fight.”

When Asked About His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling: “It’d be The Undertaker, Mark Callous. Like I said earlier, he’s one of the greatest guys you could ever meet. And there are other guys too, that I had a chance to really be connected with. Batista was one of them. He was a really nice guy. CM Punk was another guy I had a chance to be good friends with. He was a really nice guy to me. And Mark Henry, being able to manage him one time, he was great, great to ride with. Tony Atlas, I had a great time with him. So basically, JR, everybody that I was affiliated with, I have to say they are high up on my roster. Randy Orton, him and I were really good friends. I never had a chance to manage him, but I did some stuff on TV with him and Randy was a really nice guy too. And I had a good relationship with Triple H. He was okay back in the day. I met him back in WCW days, and so, when I came there [to WWE], he was always fair with me.”