– Terry Funk was the guest on Bill Apter’s latest episode of Is Wrestling Fixed?. You can listen to the audio and see some highlights below:

On who is the biggest egg sucking dog in the business: “Well that had to be… why would I call anybody else an egg sucking dog but Dusty? He was the fattest, ugliest one of all.”

On where the phrase “egg sucking dog” came from: “Who the hell knows? I have no idea. An egg sucking dog! Nobody has any idea. How did I come up with it? I came up with all kinds of stuff. That was part of being great and having creativity. I’m not just bragging about myself. I’m just saying.”

On whether he’d like to have one more run in WWE: “No…Would I like one final run? I would like to have one final run as whenever I was 28 or 30 years old. Sure, I’d like to have a run up there. Now? Of course not. I’m too old…Chainsaw [Charlie] is dead. Chainsaw died.”