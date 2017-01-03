– Here is the updated list of events being presented by WrestleCon during WrestleMania 33 weekend…

* Guests appearing are: Lita, Terry Funk, Bobby Heenan, The Godfather, Road Warrior Animal, Madusa, Tito Santana, Tony Atlas, Paul Orndorff, Bob Orton, Barry Windham, Bushwhacker Luke Williams, Abdullah the Butcher and Greg Valentine as well as The Rock N’ Roll Express, Vickie Guerrero, The Honkytonk Man, Dutch Mantel, The Steiners, Hornswoggle, The Killer Bees, 2 Cold Scorpio, Perry Saturn, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, The Sandman, Vader, Col. Robert Parker/Robert Fuller, Jim Mitchell, Hillbilly Jim, The Boogeyman, Lanny Poffo, Outback Jack, The Headbangers, Barry Horowitz, Jillian Hall, The Godwins, Marty Jannetty, former WWE Diva BB, Stacy Carter, Ron Bass, Leilani Kai, Jacques Rougeau, John Cena Sr., The Warlord, Bill DeMott, Gillberg, Billy Gunn, Kevin Fertig, Ray “Glacier” Lloyd, Sabu, Fenix, Rick Martel, James Ellsworth, Joey Ryan, Masato Tanaka, Deonna Purrazzo, Maria Kanellis, King Kong Bundy, Rob Van Dam, Gary Michael Cappetta, Shane “Killshot” Strickland, Tatanka, Jeff Cobb, Tessa Blanchard, Eve Torres, Ryback, Bull “Dempsey” James, Colt Cabana, Marc Mero, Winter/Katie Lea Burchill, Sam Houston, Jazz, Stevie Ray, Bobby Fulton, Laurel Van Ness, Raven, U-Gene, Savio Vega, Slick, Ricochet, Pentagon Jr. Jack Evans, Ricky Reyes, Leva “Blue Pants’ Bates, Rachel Ellering, Kennadi Brink, Su Yung, Thunder Rosa, Sexy Star, Taya Valkyrie, Savannah Evans, Solo Darling, Nicole Savoy, Aerial Moroe, Heidi Lovelace,Rhia O’Reilly, Hudson Envy, Andrew Anderson, and Big Sean Studd.

* WrestleCon Kickoff Party with Ric Flair & Sting will be a live event on Thursday, March 30th at 4:00 PM

* Wrestle Pro will hold a live event on Thursday, March 30th at 8:30 PM

* Rev Pro (UK) will hold a live event on Friday, March 31st at 4:00 PM

* WrestleCon SuperShow will hold their annual live event on Friday, March 31st at 8:30 PM

* The Wrestling Revolver will be live on Saturday, April 1st at Noon

* WrestleCon Women’s SuperShow will be live on Saturday, April 1st at 4:00 PM.

* Women’s SuperShow will be FREE with your Saturday WrestleCon Admission.

* Combat Zone will be live with “Best of the Best” on Saturday, April 1st at 8:30 PM.

