– Terry Funk was the guest on the latest episode of Bill Apter’s Is Wrestling Fixed? podcast. The audio and some highlights are below:

On Jimmy Snuka: “Jimmy Snuka was one of the great performers in the business. In ring performance wise he was phenomenal. He was. He was just a great guy and somebody you wanted to be with. To have fun with. I had a lot of fun with him in Japan. He spent a great deal of time over there as Bruiser Brody’s partner. I’ll tell you one thing, it was one of the greatest teams that my brother and I ever went up in to the ring with. They were classic guys when it comes to performance.”

On Snuka being exact with what he did in the ring: “Yes he was. He was so talented too, you know? It was a different era then it is now because we are in the era of the wrestlers calling spots. There were few and no spots back then. It was just catch wrestling. You think about it, we never went to the same dressing room or saw the other wrestler or was with him ever prior to a match.”