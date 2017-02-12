– Pro Wrestling Sheet.com reports that Tessa Blanchard and Thea Trinidad are both in LA working on the upcoming production, Fighting With My Family, which is being produced by The Rock. Per the report, it’s unknown if they are just working behind the camera or will actually be appearing in roles in the film. The project is going to tell the story of current WWE Superstar Paige and her wrestling family.

The project will star Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) in the role of Paige’s mother. Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) is playing her father. Tessa recently had to withdraw from working on What Culture Pro Wrestling and Wrestle Circus events recently in order to work on an “exciting new project,” and it looks like this is it.