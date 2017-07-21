– Tetsuya Naito spoke with NJPW for a new interview., Highlights are below:

On wanting to face members of Los Ingobernables de Japon in the G1 Climax: “I’ve got to say, I’m a little bit disappointed. I was really looking forward to all of us in Los Ingobernables de Japon fighting one another, but we didn’t get put in the same group. I thought there was a good chance of it being two in one group and one in the other, but it’s a shame I’m the one on my own.”

On Kota Ibushi being in G1 Climax: “Like ‘Is he really qualified to be in the G1?’ I mean, the fans are excited. He’s a fantastic athlete. Everyone knows that. But what has he done in the last year? Is the G1 a tournament for part-timers who have a few matches a year? When his name came up, my head was full of question marks.”

On Ibushi saying that while he was away from NJPW, he’s done something nobody in NJPW has done: “Oh, really? So, then. How many matches did he have in WWE? I mean, all together he had what, maybe ten matches? A little less than that? Do those ten matches there match up to the quality of 140 matches in New Japan? Don’t think so.”