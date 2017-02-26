This past Thursday, many references were made by Impact Wresting’s The Pope to the “new management” that is going to be coming in and taking over. Of course, Pope was making reference to Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the group who emerged from the TNA Sale Dreck at the end of the year as the new owners of the company, with Dixie Carter all but vanquished.

With each mention of the new management, and the new things they’re going to bring to Impact, the Best Announcer in the World Josh Matthews seemed to grow more and more impatient, almost angry that Pope either knew something that he didn’t, or angry that Pope would lie about knowing things that he actually did not.

As this was the first time I could recall hearing Anthem’s name mentioned so frequently (as in, actually being said, and not just the logo on the walls in the background), this columnist began to think about what changes exactly the Anthem administration should consider looking into making.

I’ve definitely spoken before about the many mistakes the management of then-TNA were making throughout 2016. I’ve put much of the blame at the feet of Dixie Carter, as she was, you know, the one in charge. Sure, there are other individuals with their own input and decision making, but Carter was the one that allowed Matt Hardy to continue to wrestle after he attacked a fan, something I still find completely inexcusable. Someone could have been seriously injured, and no punishment was levied at all.

So, with that in my mind, I’ve got three things the Suits at Anthem should consider when it comes to running Impact Wrestling going forward. And, nicely enough, that three number lets me put this in the old Smart Marks format. Yay!



1 – Regain control of Matt Hardy

No, this doesn’t necessarily mean getting Matt the help he needs to return from his Universe. It doesn’t mean that he can’t be who he is (same for Jeff), and that he can’t continue to do odd things.

However, what is needed is a basic reminder to Matt (and Jeff) that they are contracted talent, and that they will abide by the same rules and regulations as everyone else. Matt has basically been allowed to do whatever he want since 2016 started, as he stole the World Title from EC3, harassed his brother to the point of breaking him mentally, attacked fans, and invited other contracted talent to a “contest” that was basically a series of booby traps, endangering everyone.

And the whole time, TNA was complicit, because Hardy’s antics brought them more attention than they’d received in years. They – Dixie and the rest of her minions – loved the headlines, and were unwilling to ever try to pull the leash, even just a little.

Luckily, 2016’s end saw Matt and Jeff find some peace between each other, happy to have the Tag Team Titles around their waists. Matt’s more vicious and violent techniques haven’t been seen in a little bit, increasing the overall safety of both the other wrestlers and the fans. Still, not nearly enough has been done.

The Anthem Management contingent would do well to strike at Hardy’s freedom immediately, making him an example to the rest. The man who was given all permissions to do all things will no longer get those same freedoms. He will not be treated differently, just because people think that what he’s doing is oddly entertaining.

He may not be attacking fans or launching assaults in his home, but there is an area where Matt clearly feels he’s above the rest of the roster: The Expedition of Gold. In and of itself, it is an ambitious goal by a man with his head in the clouds. In fact, the overall goal is somewhat admirable: win all the tag team titles, proving that Matt and Jeff Hardy are the greatest team in all of space and time. Again, this alone is hardly some act worthy of condemnation. In fact, it’s basically what we as fans book in our heads all the time – inter-promotional matches between the champions, winner take all.

Where this goal falters – at least, as far as this columnist is concerned – is how it completely ignores their commitment to Impact Wrestling. While the Hardys teleport to Tijuana, or to Gibsonville, or to a CWF show to win the Mid-Atlantic championships, they are also failing to defend their Impact Tag Team Championships against Impact Wrestling competitors who have actually wrestled matches in a (seeming) bid to earn a shot at those championships.

Anthem Management simply enforcing the 30 day rule would be the easiest way to get something of a hold on Hardy’s scruff once again. He can still attempt to achieve this goal, but he still has to remember that, at the end of the day, he works for Impact Wrestling, and not the other way around.

With Matt back under control, Jeff will most likely follow suit, free to beat absolutely everyone that he wrestles in singles matches, just like the good old TNA days.



2 – Remind Maria That She Has No Power

Look, I love Maria. Have since I first saw her in that Diva Search all those years ago, and have never stopped. Still, I’m not so unbiased as to realize that her presence in Impact for 2016 was basically agony for everyone not named “Maria,” “Mike Bennett,” or “Sienna.”

She first declared war on Dixie Carter, attempting to undermine the then-Chairman by going to then-President Billy Corgan, and using her assets to get him to give in to her desires. This led not only to Dixie Carter being suspended for slapping Maria (probably the only instance in 2016 where TNA punished someone for stepping over the line), but also to months of harassment of Gail Kim, Maria eventually stealing power of the Knockouts Division, using that power to steal the Knockouts championship, and getting her friends into easy matches to steal the belt back.

These incidents, shockingly enough, weren’t even Maria’s most egregious. She saved her best for last, spending the last few months tormenting her devoted assistant, Allie. Allie, who was forced to wrestle in matches she clearly did not want to wrestle. Allie, who only wanted to work hard for Maria, and to make her boss happy, and was instead bullied by Maria, Sienna, and eventually Laurel Van Ness. And at no point did the company step in to ask Maria what the hell she thought she was doing.

Instead, everyone sat back and watched as Maria then got involved in Allie’s relationship with Braxton Sutter, which I broke down a couple of weeks ago. No longer only bullying Allie, Maria would threaten Braxton with some unspoken action if he didn’t break up with Allie and start dating Laurel. This all led to Maria attempting to force a marriage, but luckily, Braxton finally found the inner strength to stand up to her, and called the whole thing off. I like to think I provided him with some of that courage. Maria still tried to show she had control, finally firing Allie as she had told Braxton she would. Allie finally snapped and attacked Maria as the show ended.

Regardless, Anthem Management needs to make it 100% clear to Maria that she does not run the show. She is simply the wife of Mike Bennett, and the manager of Laurel and Sienna. She no longer carries power in the Knockouts Division in any official capacity, and even her firing of Allie should only be valid as it pertains to Allie working for Maria. I’d assume that the company will want to keep Allie aboard in a separate capacity, and Maria’s just going to have to accept that.

Much like Matt Hardy, Anthem Management needs to use these early parts of 2017 to reinforce the idea that Maria isn’t above anybody else. They also need to make it clear that, much like everyone else, she can easily be let go if she doesn’t want to follow protocol. With the rumors that new contracts are being drawn up for Maria and Bennett, she might want to mind her manners if she wants to continue to work.



3 – Set the Conditions. Stick to the Conditions

This may be much more of a personal annoyance, but I’m going with it. TNA had an issue with setting up a tournament or a bracket with all sets of rules, only to abandon them once they got too tricky (or if it was more convenient to go in a completely different way). Whether it was the Joey Ryan Fiasco in Gut Check, ignoring multiple fan votes, and seemingly changing how the Bound For Glory series worked on the fly, it just never felt like the company wanted to stick to the plan.

A recent example of this, which I also spoke on before, was seen during the recent cashing in of briefcases earned from the Race For the Case matchup. Four superstars were told that they’d be able to challenge anyone in any type of match, provided that their desired opponent hadn’t already competed. These were literally the only rules given.

Until, of course, the night actually came, and suddenly Jeff Hardy couldn’t be called out to defend his tag titles, because he had already wrestled, challenging for the Heavyweight Title. Ignoring that Hardy was the one who had laid out the challenge – and, thus, wouldn’t be falling victim to any type of Double Jeopardy situation – the company basically let him off the hook while also rewarding him with a title shot.

Later in the night, with two guys still looking to cash in their cases with Open Fight Night challenges, Grand Champion Drew Galloway would instead interrupt the proceedings, declare every night an Open Fight Night, and then give a title shot to someone not even in the same neighborhood as those deserving a championship match.

Someone should have prevented Galloway from even going to the ring. His match should have been immediately waived off, so that Galloway would be open for a challenge from someone with a briefcase. Instead, nothing was done, two people lost out on a potential championship opportunity, and someone completely undeserving was able to take that chance instead.

Again, the new management has an opportunity to show that this will no longer be the norm. What’s laid out is what will happen. There will be no protecting of “Favorite Sons” like Jeff Hardy. There will be no malcontents doing what they want, like Drew. There will be no changing of the conditions if they don’t like the final result. Luck is a part of wrestling, and if you give power to the fans, they might pick something you didn’t want. Just roll with it, Anthem.

Now, about Aron Rex…



It’s All Wrestling. It’s All Silly. We All Love It.