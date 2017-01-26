UPDATE: WWE made the following announcement, via press release this morning…

announced today that the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will host the 30th anniversary of WWE Royal Rumble® on Sunday, January 28, 2018. As part of Royal Rumble Weekend, WWE will host four consecutive nights of action at Wells Fargo Center with NXT® TakeOver® on Saturday, January 27, 2018; WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 28, 2018; WWE Monday Night Raw® on Monday, January 29, 2018; and WWE SmackDown® Live on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. Ticket information about these events will be announced in the future at wwe.com.

Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s biggest events of the year and officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania. The event is highlighted by a 30-man Royal Rumble match featuring Superstars from both Raw® and SmackDown®, with the winner receiving a Championship opportunity at WrestleMania. The event will be broadcast around the world live on WWE Network. The 2018 Royal Rumble marks the 30th anniversary of the prestigious event, which was first held in January 1988 at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, ONT. This year’s Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday, January 29 live at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

ORIGINAL: According to Philly.com, the 2018 Royal Rumble weekend will take place in Philadelphia, PA. The following events will take place at the Wells Fargo Center…

* NXT Takeover: 1.27.18

* The Royal Rumble: 1.28.18

* Raw: 1.29.18

* Smackdown: 1.30.18

John Saboor, WWE’s executive vice president of special events had the following to say…

“WWE has enjoyed a very special relationship with the city and its fans over decades, and that important heritage made Philadelphia a very natural choice to host this unprecedented four-night celebration. Our decision to place next year’s Royal Rumble celebration in Philadelphia is truly another exciting and important step in the continued growth of WWE’s four largest annual events.”

Philly had hoped to land another WrestleMania, but they did bid on getting the Rumble weekend. Expect independent companies to start planning their events ASAP.