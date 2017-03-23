– The Big Show appeared on Conan last night, here are some videos of his appearance below. During the interview, he spoke about how he got his six-pack, and he noted he has lost 90 pounds since July of last year. He says he wanted to make a change in his life, so he started burning a lot of calories because he wanted to make a change in his career and look; he is now down to 373 pounds.

Show also spoke about becoming the youngest WCW Champion of all-time when he defeated Hulk Hogan, and how Hogan ribbed him by telling him that he needed to wear his WCW Championship belt everywhere, including at the airport. Show went on to say he went through the metal detector, took his belt off, and then he was approached by Sting. Sting asked him what he was doing, and then told him to take the belt off because he looked like an idiot.

In the final video, Show discusses The Rock’s love of Karaoke…