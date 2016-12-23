Hi, I’m Justin Watry. You may remember me from such classic columns as March 2012’s “WWE WrestleMania 28: Sheamus Should Defeat Daniel Bryan in Less Than a Minute” and October 2015’s “WWE NXT: Bobby Roode, You’re Next.”

What’s going on with NXT?

That is a question many of us have been asking for the better part of six months now. What’s the deal? Is this still the place to be or are things taking a turn for the worst right in front of our eyes? Let’s examine.

Talent Leaving – Look, talent are going to end up on Raw or Smackdown. Alright, you know that going in. Like most independent companies or Ring of Honor, the goal is not the stay there forever regardless of their public comments. They want to move up the ladder and sign with WWE. That is the end game for everybody. Being in NXT is nice and all. However, the monetary gain and pupularity is RAW, Smackdown LIVE, and ultimately WrestleMania.

That being said, the WWE Draft and other moves sure did take a bite out of the product. Similar to all the WWE injuries in late 2015 and early 2016, it was hard to simply sweep under the rug and move forward. Kevin Owens left in summer 2015. Sami Zayn was hurt for most of last year, before finally finishing up after NXT Takeover: Dallas. American Alpha are done. Carmella left. Big Cass and Enzo jumped up after Mania. Bayley is now on RAW. Nia Jax left. The Vaudevillains! Apollo Crews shocked everybody by getting the call. Alexa Bliss is now the Smackdown Womens Champion, no longer in NXT. Heck, Finn Balor even went to RAW during the WWE Draft! Add in Mojo Rawley, and man, how can you stay hyped for that?!?!

The fact that I am probably forgetting a few people only proves my point further. It was just one after another, let alone Samo Joe and The Revival probably heading to the main roster in January. Geez, I don’t care who you sign or how amazing the story lines are, the product is going to take a step back.

Developmental BS – Can we officially stop this? The ‘label’ of being just a developmental program is wrong. Terribly, terribly wrong and so inaccurate it isn’t even funny. I look at it as the Performance Center and Florida shows are developmental. The live event touring business and NXT on the WWE Network, that is the third brand of the company. In that sense, there is a proving grounds sort of deal between the two split in half. Yeah, there is a pecking order of going from NXT to the main roster (RAW or Smackdown). However, just look at the guys/gals wrestling. They are far from young and inexperienced. Same with the house show loop. It is not some small Florida building every few weeks. No, it is full blown worldwide touring every weekend. NXT is no longer developmental and hasn’t been for awhile.

Touring – Truth be told, I didn’t think NXT was quite ready to pull the trigger on a full schedule in 2016. Maybe 2017 would have been a better time. Kinda like the WWE Network was perhaps a year or so early to the ‘over the top’ model really gaining steam. Still, they did it and have done good things. Lots of smaller buildings (as they should be) but with certain areas more populated than others. I still believe NXT has spread itself waaaaayyyyy too thin with sooooooo many shows across the country. That will have to be looked at in the next year. Even if it is a money loser, you can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different results. Apparently, the answer to this problem is to sign Chris Hero and have him being a ‘draw’ on the road. Right.

Matches – This goes back to the developmental vs. brand debate. I mean the last WWE Network had Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Tye Dillinger, and Bobby Roode in the six highlighted bouts. Tell me who is young, growing, or needs some seasoning there. You can’t. Same with Austin Aries, Roderick Strong, Hideo Itami, or even Finn Balor. It goes back to something Corey Graves mentioned on commentary months ago. He said it, and I remembered it right away. It was something along the lines of “NXT is the place to go for dream matches.” Um, while being true, WHAT? It just seems so confusing to me sometimes. What is next for the WWE’s third brand in 2017? More indy-style matches that we will eat up and give a million stars or showcasing the Authors of Pain and #DIY guys of the world? Will be interesting to see if they keep bringing in Jushin “Thunder” Liger and Kota Ibushi for one-off or actually develop new stars…

Story Telling – This section is where I throw my hands in the air. I tap. Samoa Joe, as talented as he is, didn’t have to spend the entire year in the man event in NXT Title matches. I believe he competed in all of them (unless I am forgetting a throwaway). We also could have done without the hot shot/Japan deal with Nakamura a few weeks ago. Or the garbage Dusty Rhodes Classic. Not sure it can be argued that NXT has taken a hit in compelling and fun feuds. Might be due to the talent leaving or shakeup in the creative team. Who knows? If there is one upside, it is that my belief is that 2017 will be GLORIOUS!

Takeovers – No complaints here. One could argue that the best part about the entire WWE Network every few months is when the NXT talent let it loose and entertained us die hards. Even if the feuds may be lacking or the story line is predictable, these things are amazing San Antonio is shaping up nicely already next month, and you know they will go ‘all in’ come Mania weekend in Orlando.

Currently… – This is the proverbial stuck between a rock and a hard place. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are feuding with Daria (newcomer) but want a shot at the NXT Womens Champion Asuka (far from a newcomer). Yet, everybody knows that is just filler until Asuka battles Ember Moon (experienced already). Same with the tag scene. It is down to #DIY and The Revival closing up their feud, as newcomers the Authors of Pain set their sights on the belts…but nobody wants to see that. Again, experienced “name” guys always one step above the young/fresh wrestlers who could use the bump up the card. Then there is Eric Young and his goons dominating the mid-card, while a cool act like Elias Sampson gets unmercifully booed without even having a chance to impress. Not to mention the late 30’s main event scene with Roode, Joe, Nakamura, and Austin Aries and Hideo Itami nearby. I guarantee you if a young 20 year old stud jumped into that shark tank it would be a disaster, rather than a learning experience – which is why NXT even exists.

Summary: I don’t know. The weekly shows are still good to watch. Much better than a three hour RAW or even some two hour Smackdown LIVE episodes. All the same, the touring seems to have been a walk before crawl decision, and developmental aspect of it all is always going to be an issue. The Takeovers will probably be great for a long time (due to not over-saturating the market). With 205 Live being set up for its own brand (Triple H said this a few days ago) and now an entire UK Championship tournament coming in three weeks, it only makes me wonder more about NXT in 2017.

What do you think? Where does NXT go from here? Let me know…

