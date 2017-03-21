– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the Hardy Boyz could be officially WWE-bound. The site reports that WWE has officially offered contracts to Matt and Jeff Hardy.

The two sides have reportedly been in talks since the Hardys’ contracts with Impact Wrestling expired, and there is now an actual deal being put forward to the two. The Hardys signed a deal with Ring of Honor and won their Tag Team Championships at ROH Manhattan Mayhem two weeks ago, although Jeff Hardy has confirmed that the deal is a short-term one.

Matt Hardy is currently in a legal showdown with Impact over the rights to his “Broken” gimmick. There’s no word on whether WWE is planning to use the Broken characters if they do come on board, but it would not seem to be likely right now due to the legal situation.