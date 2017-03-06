– According to Pwinsider.com, new ROH Tag Team champions Matt and Jeff Hardy will be appearing on the 15th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas. Their role at the show has not been announced. Join 411 Friday night at 9PM ET for our live coverage of the show..

* ROH Title Match: Champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush

* Las Vegas Street Fight: Champions The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

* ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* #1 Contender’s Match: Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish