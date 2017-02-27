– The Hardys could show up in another company almost immediately if they depart Impact Wrestling, but they may or may not be able to take Matt’s “Broken” gimmick with them. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Matt and Jeff Hardy do not have a no-compete clause with the company, which means that should they leave TNA as is being reported by multiple outlets then they will be free to sign with and appear on another company’s programming right away. That would of course include WWE should they sign there.

However, the site also reports that there is some confusion over who owns the Broken gimmick. Sources close to Matt Hardy say that his current deal allows the company to profit off anything already filmed that involves any gimmick he used during his time with the company but that he has ownership over the name and characters. TNA sources, on the other hand, say that the current deal specifically stipulates that the company owns all IP creations. Matt and Jeff Hardy are not planning to re-sign with Impact due to feeling disrespected during contract talks, and are not expected to be at this week’s Impact tapings.