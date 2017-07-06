wrestling / News
The Hardys Hijacked Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Pyro
– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, joking about taking Kurt Angle’s delightful fireworks again. Angle responded, noting that the reason that he didn’t have any pyro at WrestleMania was because his fireworks were used for the Hardys…
Happy 4th of July! The Hardys might just jack @RealKurtAngle's DELIGHTFUL fireworks again today. pic.twitter.com/CcFAvk2udN
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 4, 2017
Bastards. You and Jeff jacked them at Mania. Those were MY fireworks. They were red white and blue. I guess VKM called an audible. Thx guys https://t.co/ArQDRrjIve
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 4, 2017