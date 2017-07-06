– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, joking about taking Kurt Angle’s delightful fireworks again. Angle responded, noting that the reason that he didn’t have any pyro at WrestleMania was because his fireworks were used for the Hardys…

Happy 4th of July! The Hardys might just jack @RealKurtAngle's DELIGHTFUL fireworks again today. pic.twitter.com/CcFAvk2udN — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 4, 2017