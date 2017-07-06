wrestling / News

The Hardys Hijacked Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Pyro

July 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, joking about taking Kurt Angle’s delightful fireworks again. Angle responded, noting that the reason that he didn’t have any pyro at WrestleMania was because his fireworks were used for the Hardys…

article topics :

Kurt Angle, The Hardy Boyz, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading