– PWInsider reports that Matt and Jeff Hardy’s deals with Impact Wrestling expire this week. The site reports that while all sides agreed to terms a while ago, no deal has yet been signed. There’s no word on what is holding up the finalization of the deal.

While one would expect that with terms agreed on that they will not be departing, if the Hardys do go elsewhere they would follow Drew Galloway who announced on Sunday that he has finished up with the company.