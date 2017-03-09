– The Hardys posted the following video, hyping tomorrow night’s ROH Tag Team Title defense against The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice. Matt threatens to bring tables, ladders and chairs to the Las Vegas Street Fight, but Brother Nero is afraid that he will relapse back into “spot monkey addiction.” But Matt has a premonition, noting that the seven deities have given Brother Nero permission to indulge for one night only…

– Join 411 Friday night at 9PM ET for our live coverage of the show..

* ROH Title Match: Champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush

* Las Vegas Street Fight (ROH Tag Team Title Match): Champions The Broken Hardys vs. The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

* ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* #1 Contender’s Match: Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish

* The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr & War Machine