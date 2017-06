According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via wrestlinginc.com, Bruan Strowman is expected to be back in time to work the Great Balls of Fire PPV, with his opponent likely to be Roman Reigns. WWE was building to a Reigns vs. Strowman ambulance match prior to his time off for minor elbow surgery. Strowman vs. Lesnar is reportedly still the plan for Summerslam.