There’s a lot of talk dedicated to who’s the greatest wrestler of all time. Some of the more challenging pieces of that question include figuring out how to compare in-ring work versus talking versus drawing power versus kayfabe accomplishments versus other intangibles. Additionally, it can be difficult compare Ric Flair’s forty-year-ish body of work with AJ Styles’s less than twenty, let alone compare work from WWE with efforts in WCW, TNA, or ROH.

So this week’s column streamlines and doesn’t pretend to answer questions about who’s the greatest of all time, but rather is devoted to the best single years that single performers had under the WWE/WWF banner, focused almost entirely on in-ring efforts (though getting booked into heated feuds or at the main event level certainly facilitated having a better year). I arbitrarily decided to base this ranking on calendar years (so not from April 20, 1994 to April 20,1995, but rather, plain 1994 or 1995). I also decided that to qualify, a wrestler had to have had a minimum of five televised matches within the calendar year (including PPV and streaming)—call that The Undertaker rule, so the Dead Man didn’t enter the conversation based on a solitary great performance as he had a tendency to put on for a particular period of WrestleManias. Lastly, based on the tremendous in-ring work happening there these past few years, I felt it was only fair to include NXT wrestlers and work in this countdown.

On a final introductory note, I first conceived of this project with Ric Flair’s 1989 in mind—the year of his five-star trilogy with Ricky Steamboat followed by a great program with Terry Funk—but ultimately decided that including all promotions across all time periods was both too ambitious a project, and the limitations of my own knowledge of many promotions and great work that happened within them wouldn’t result in a well-reasoned list. Maybe I’ll tackle that one down the road, though, and if I were to, I don’t see any wrestler any year surpassing Flair’s 1989.

#7. Sasha Banks, 2015

For as popular as Banks has been among the IWC, I still suspect this selection might get some hate, given her best work came in NXT, and given her main roster work at the tail end of 2015 didn’t live up to her budding legend. Just the same, when I started compiling the countdown, I thought back to the end of 2015, when I was aiming to figure out my match of the year selection. I remembered being struck with Banks, whose name showed up decisively for three matches in my top ten (including my number one pick), another in my top twenty-five, and quite a few other good-to-great efforts that weren’t necessarily in the running, but nonetheless bolstered my estimation that Banks had the best pure in-ring year of any performer under WWE contract in 2015.

Banks won the NXT Women’s Championship at February’s NXT TakeOver: Rival show, putting on an excellent performance in very well-executed Fatal Fourway that saw her pin reigning champion Charlotte for the win (my aforementioned top-twenty-fiver). Banks went on to retain over Charlotte in another very good match on NXT TV, and then went on to face off with Becky Lynch at the TakeOver: Unstoppable show. The latter match was a masterpiece of submissions-based wrestling and emotion—a match that no one denied was great that I went so far as to call my pick for match of the year.

Most pundits seem to disagree with me when I call Banks-Lynch the best match Banks put on and the best match of the year not out of disagreement that it was great, but because they liked Banks-Bayley at Takeover: Brooklyn even better. I’ll concede it’s a dead heat between the two, as that match to follow at the end of the summer was nothing short of great, too, and featured the more satisfying conclusion of Bayley picking up the win and the title. As if that weren’t enough to put Banks’s 2015 in the running for all-time great in-ring years, she followed it up by putting on the first women’s main event on a TakeOver special, and the first WWE women’s Iron Man Match, a half hour war at TakeOver: Respect. While most of us agree this one wasn’t quite as great as the Brooklyn bout, it’s also hard to deny that it was superb in its own right, capitalizing on so much of the women’s history over the course of the match, and working the half hour clock to perfection to arrive at a dramatic climax right before time expired.

Outside of these highlights, Banks had additional NXT television wins over Alexa Bliss, Charlotte, Emma, and Dana Brooke, besides being booked second only to Charlotte when she arrived on the main roster, getting the best of Lynch, Paige, Nikki Bella, and Alicia Fox in a series of perfectly respectable if unremarkable TV outings.

#6. Daniel Bryan, 2013

Daniel Bryan would enjoy the wrestling moment of a lifetime in 2014, standing in the middle of the ring, two world titles over his head, tens of thousands of fans “Yes!”ing along with him after he won an excellent WrestleMania main event. 2013 was the year that laid the groundwork for that to happen.

After a strong 2012 in which Bryan vacillated between comedy act (getting Brogue Kicked by Sheamus to lose his world title in eighteen seconds at WrestleMania) and in-ring virtuoso (that series of bouts opposite CM Punk), Bryan started 2013 entrenched in the Team Hell No tag team with Kane. We may never know for sure what WWE had planned for the pair—I’ve always suspected it was meant as nothing more than short-term upper card comedy act to keep both men occupied for a few months—but they wound up exceeding all expectations, striking comedic gold, and offering a brilliant canvas for Bryan’s in-ring artistry. In the first half of 2013, the pair had engaged in good-to-great matches with The Rhodes Scholars, the team of Dolph Ziggler and Big E, and most memorably of all The Shield. The new heel trio proved pitch perfect foils for Bryan, with their fast-paced, team-oriented offense feeding Bryan’s offense, and providing him a terrific reason to demonstrate his great selling abilities.

By mid-summer, Bryan transitioned back towards singles work and started picking up higher and higher profile wins opposite the likes of Kane and Randy Orton, en route to challenging John Cena for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Then, at the end of summer, Cena did what he had done before for CM Punk, and would do again for AJ Styles, in putting over the smaller, indy-built, IWC darling in an excellent match. Bryan hence joined the then-even-shorter list of guys who had pinned Cena cleanly.

Bryan would ride out 2013 challenging The Authority, and in so doing putting on great in-ring performance after great in-ring performance against Randy Orton. While the schmozz and screwjob finishes put a damper on this series of matches, Bryan’s work nonetheless shone through brightly. Bryan finished the year feuding with The Wyatts, including forging an indomitable team with CM Punk at Survivor Series.

We would all probably remember Bryan’s 2013 more fondly if he’d had more opportunities to thrive at the top of the card over the course of the year. Just the same, I feel confident in giving this performer, this year the number six spot because it marked an unusual period when a performer all but willed himself to the tip-top of the card based on undeniably outstanding work.

#5. Seth Rollins, 2015

Seth Rollins spent the second half of 2014 in the awkward spot of the kinda-sorta top heel, at least while Brock Lesnar was away and Triple H didn’t want to get physical himself. Mind you, he played the part well, his in-ring work more or less beyond compare and his character taking shape nicely. The guy nonetheless seemed a little stuck on the cusp of being a serious main eventer, and certainly demonstrating the requisite skills, without the booking ever quite getting him across that threshold.

In so many ways, 2015 belonged to Rollins. First he got inserted into a Brock Lesnar-John Cena program that had started electric and grown a bit stale. With the addition of Rollins, to make the Royal Rumble world title match a triple threat, there was new life at the top of the card, and Rollins, with his athleticism and pesky-heel-who-won’t-go-away character work delivered one of, if not the single best main roster match of the year. A month later, Rollins was the workhorse for his victorious Authority trio with Big Show and Kane, en route to WrestleMania.

In my mind, WrestleMania 31 was a show that overperformed on just about every level, every match. If we’re going to talk about the match of the night, I think it has to come down to two options—Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins, a rock solid bout with a spectacular RKO finish; or Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar with the last-minute addition of Rollins via Money in the Bank. Reigns-Lesnar was surprisingly quite good before Rollins got involved but suffered from the issue that WWE had booked itself into a corner. If Reigns won, all the good will he’d earned through a solid, smash-mouth performance might revert to boos for the perception he was Vince McMahon’s chosen one. If Lesnar won, it would be a little deflating and offer little clear direction for where WWE went next. Rollins entering the fray felt electric and helped both of the original competitors save face for the unconventional finish to the bout. It felt something like a microcosm of the Royal Rumble Triple Threat situation—over the course of the match, Reigns-Lesnar had, like the Cena-Lesnar program, done all it was going to do, only for this excellent worker to come in, mix up the dynamic, and offer a far more exciting conclusion.

While other entrants in this countdown may have more single, spectacular performances to justify their placement, Rollins earns his spot for the performances referenced above and six months to follow of rock solid three-star-plus efforts at the top of the card opposite a diverse array of challengers who included Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose, John Cena, Kane, and Sting, not to mention arguably the best pure match of them all in a Fatal Fourway against Reigns, Ambrose, and Orton. It’s a shame Rollins went down to injury in the late fall, but regardless, he offered consistently strong year of performances in the highest profile situations possible to earn this number five spot.

#4. Bret Hart, 1994

There’s a real argument that Hart could have earned this spot for his work in 1992, 1993, 1996, or 1997, so I opted for the year in which I felt he best combined pure in-ring excellence with working at the top of the card so he had both a spotlight and time to see through some classic matches.

Hart kicked of ’94 inauspiciously, teaming with his brother Owen to ostensibly mend family tensions, though the writing was on the wall that the two would feud before long. The pair worked a forgotten gem of a tag title match at the Royal Rumble, challenging The Quebecers who got the best of the Hart brothers, with Bret selling his knee beautifully throughout the late stages, only for Owen to kick it out from under him after the loss. All the more impressive—Hart limped his way into the Rumble match itself, only to emerge the unlikely co-winner with Lex Luger in an underrated showing for Hart selling the psychology of his first match throughout his short stint in his second one.

On to WrestleMania, the Hart brothers opened the show with an all-time classic in which Bret made Owen but putting him over clean in the middle of the ring after a sensational technically-based match. Hart would continue the pattern of working as if he were hurt after a loss, to go on to a bigger win later in the night, this time beating Yokozuna for the world title in the main event—not a super memorable in-ring encounter, but Bret’s celebration offered a great closing moment to the set the stage for him to put on main event matches over the months to follow.

Hart would proceed to have a minor epic of a title defense against The 1-2-3 Kid on Raw, carry Diesel to the best match of his career at that point at the King of the Ring PPV, then achieve another classic with his brother in a steel cage world title match at SummerSlam—quite arguably the single greatest bloodless cage match contested under escape-to-win rules WWE has ever put on.

Hart would ultimately drop the title to Bob Backlund at Survivor Series. The reactions to this match are mixed, but I’ll always remember watching it as a kid, and how Hart played the never-say-die sympathetic babyface so perfectly in this situation, trapped in the deadly Crossface Chickenwing for an eternity but refusing to quit, only for Owen to manipulate the situation into his brother losing.

So, in 1994 Bret Hart put on two four-to-five star matches with his brother, and turned back challenges from diverse performers, each of whom he catered to perfectly to facilitate some of the best matches they’d ever had. In retrospect, I think it’s a shame there weren’t more PPV-caliber shows in ’94, because I can only assume Hart would have had even more excellent in-ring showings given the appropriate opportunities, and quite possibly would have moved up this countdown.

#3. Kurt Angle, 2003

When we consider Kurt Angle’s WWE career, there’s always the asterisk that he went from no pro wrestling experience to the main roster in a period of months, and within his first year had not only won a world championship, but was without a doubt one of the very best hands in the business. Add three more years of experience on top of that and, well, Angle was about as great as you’d expect him to be. The argument could be made for any of Angle’s WWE years to make the countdown, but for me 2003 felt like the year that best melded great matches with the ring generalship to elevate younger talents.

Angle opened 2003 feuding with Chris Benoit, and I’d argue the two had their very best match at the Royal Rumble PPV over the WWE Championship—a borderline five-star barn burner with the epic conclusion of Benoit tapping clean to the ankle lock. Angle would move on to a program with young Brock Lesnar through which the twosome put on a solid four-star WrestleMania main event while Angle was wrestling with a broken neck. Angle would return after a four month absence to promptly regain the title, beating Lesnar and Big Show in a Triple Threat, before somehow managing an even better match opposite Lesnar at SummerSlam, and then arguably their best match of all on Smackdown in a well-booked, awesomely worked Iron Man Match.

In the aftermath, Angle put young John Cena on the map, first dropping the fall to the up-and-comer on Smackdown, then beating him in a solid back-and-forth match at the No Mercy PPV. He’d round-out the year captaining a face team against Brock Lesnar and a crew of monsters. The match, if nothing else, was a showcase for Angle and Benoit’s technical skill as they wrestled circles around the larger wrestlers in a rout, highlighted by Angle’s back-to-back eliminations, within a minute, of Matt Morgan and Nathan Jones, before Lesnar stole the pin on the Olympic hero.

You can argue Angle had better years for character work—his comedic freshman campaign, or alternately riffing off or feuding with Steve Austin as one of the few bright spots of the InVasion; you can argue he had better stand-alone matches like his work with Shawn Michaels in 2005; but despite missing almost a third of the year due to injury, I rate 2003 as his overall best in-ring year, and one of the great in-ring careers by any single performer in WWE.

#2. Chris Benoit, 2004

By the time the calendar changed over from 2003 to 2004, Chris Benoit had proven himself as one of, if not the very best in-ring worker in WWE, if not the entire wrestling world. The question was just how far WWE would let him go. In 2004, it turned out the powers that be were game to let him realize his full potential.

Benoit kicked off 2004 by entering the Royal Rumble at number one and going the distance. It was a great Rumble match, and Benoit’s intense iron man showing was the stuff of legend—on the short list for best Rumble performances of all time. He went on challenge World Heavyweight Champion Triple H and incumbent challenger Shawn Michaels in the main event of WrestleMania 20. This was another great match—for me, a pick for top five WrestleMania matches of all time.

Benoit would follow up his ‘Mania moment by successfully defending against Triple H and Michaels in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada—a match of comparable greatness, made all the sweeter for making HBK tap clean to the Sharpshooter in front of the Canadian crowd. Benoit would fend off Kane and Triple H in title matches to follow—not all-time classics, but still solid performances from Benoit, leading up to dropping the title to young Randy Orton at SummerSlam. I won’t argue Benoit-Orton was a classic either, but it was a well executed passing-the-torch match, and a worthy addition to Benoit’s great career that demonstrated his ability to put over a new talent in convincing fashion.

Benoit would round out the year feuding with different permutations of Evolution (including making Ric Flair tap at Unforgiven) and then teaming with Edge to capture tag gold. The writing was on the wall that Benoit’s days as a main eventer were numbered when he was the first eliminated from the main event Survivor Series tag match that November—a supporting player to Randy Orton’s rising star.

I know that it’s complicated to celebrate Benoit given the choices he made at the end of his life, but if we are to separate the downright evil actions that ended his personal ife from his wrestling, which I do feel it’s important to do when we’re assessing the greatness of a performer, not a human being, we have to acknowledge he’s an all-time elite performer, and I’d argue that 2004 marked his best work under the WWE banner.

#1. Shawn Michaels, 1996

There are several reasons why Shawn Michaels is so frequently in the conversation of greatest wrestlers of all time. Sure, he was a brilliantly athletic, innovative tag team wrestler. He was a total package performer with charisma and terrific skills on the mic, too. And yes, his ability to return to the ring after a four-year absence not only good, but great, and fully capable of a worthy second act to his career is noteworthy.

But then there’s that period from 1994 through 1997, when Michaels, despite by all accounts having overwhelming drug and attitude problems, was positively untouchable as an in-ring performer.

After a rock solid 1995 when Michaels fully arrived as a main event level talent, going coast-to-coast to win The Royal Rumble and putting on a remarkable performance opposite Diesel for the world title at WrestleMania (some will say a little too good, at the expense of psychology and Diesel’s character), Michaels was ready to graduate in 1996. He won the Rumble again in a solid, if not marathon performance. Then, he finally won his first world championship, pinning Bret Hart in overtime to cap their sixty-minute Iron Man Match. That WrestleMania 12 main event is a funny one, in that some critics will stand by it being an all-time great match, and but a lot of current fans find it dull. I land somewhere in the middle on that particular debate, but would say without question that it was a testament to both Michaels and Hart being simply outstanding workders at that time to put on a match as engaging as it was for as long as it was.

For all of his personal problems, when Michael had a chip on his shoulder—the need to prove that he deserved the WWF Championship—he delivered, putting on very good to great main event matches over the months to follow. He successfully worked with talent ranging from Diesel to Davey Boy Smith to Vader to Mankind. Ironically, despite these sensational performances, Michaels did suffer from something akin to, if less severe than, John Cena heat as the fans seemed to wary of his whitemeat babyface act. This dynamic culminated in Michaels dropping the title to Sycho Sid, to the crowd’s approval, at Survivor Series.

The jury’s out on whether Michaels was truly a successful draw in this era. Just the same, while mid-1990s WWE isn’t exactly known for a great in-ring product, in my estimation, Michaels’ work during this era stands out and stands the test of time as twelve months at a higher level than anyone in WWE has ever touched.

What would you add to the list? Let us know what you think in the comments.