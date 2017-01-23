The Royal Rumble is coming, and while recent iterations have been duds, there’s reason for optimism this year, and one of the reasons is the relative unpredictability of the field in 2017. Since 2013, there has been a clear presumptive winner each year, and each year WWE went with that guy (or, arguably, in 2014 went with the more objectionable of the two options).

Between the return of the bland split, a pair of world champions who each look vulnerable between now and ‘Mania, and a cast of part-timers, guys due back from injury, and guys ready to move up from NXT, there are all sorts of possibilities in 2017. Yes, as always, there are favorites, but unlike a lot of years, you and I might disagree about who they are or how far the odds are stacked in their favor.

With all that in mind, this week I’m looking back at seven guys I pick as the best picks to win the Rumble. An important caveat: I have limited my field to guys who are under WWE contract and who I think have a realistic chance at winning. While I’d love for Kurt Angle to make a surprise return and win the match, it’s a reach to say that WWE would sign him and let him work a match in time for the event, let alone that they’d have him win. While this is less a rule than a judgment call, I also took into consideration guys’ presumptive plans for WrestleMania. Not that I thought he’d win anyway, but I can’t imagine Big Show-Shaq being a title match, and thus can’t imagine Big Show winning the Rumble; on a more serious note, Seth Rollins could be a perfectly viable pick to win the Rumble, but he’s on a collision course with Triple H at ‘Mania and I just can’t see how the title realistically figures into that mix, so he’s the most obvious name not to make my countdown.

#7. Brock Lesnar

For the most part, Brock Lesnar has been a dominant force since his return to pro wrestling from the world of MMA. His quick loss to Goldberg at Survivor Series was the first time he looked genuinely weak in recent years—not to mention that it came on the heels of the revelation he was doping before his last UFC fight. I can think of few quicker ways to re-establish Lesnar’s dominance than a decisive victory at the Royal Rumble.

But what of his program with Goldberg, which will presumably wrap up at ‘Mania? This is one of the reasons Lesnar doesn’t crack the top five—because the only way his victory makes complete sense is for Goldberg to take the title off Kevin Owens or Roman Reigns in the weeks to follow. It’s a possibility—and could make for some fun TV—but I’m not ready to call it a likely outcome.

#6. Goldberg

A lot of what I said about Lesnar holds true for Goldberg, too, including that it would require his dance partner to win the title in the interim in order for all of the stories to add up going into ‘Mania. I give Goldberg the extra nudge above Lesnar on the countdown because, while both men have the kayfabe credibility to work as Rumble winners, Goldberg comes across as the more destructive force coming out of Survivor Series, and he’s a legend who doesn’t yet have any Rumble wins to his name, so the win could be a fitting accolade to add to his resume.

In the end, Lesnar and Goldberg are too high profile, and particularly too prominent in Rumble marketing to count out of a list of possible Rumble winners. Just the same, their program isn’t about and doesn’t need a title, and the title picture tends to function better when a part-timer isn’t holding the belt hostage, so they bring up the rear of this countdown.

#5. Chris Jericho

Like Goldberg, Jericho is a bona fide legend and sure fire eventual Hall of Famer who nonetheless has never won the Rumble match. While the guy has had more comebacks and career resurgences than I care to count, it’s possible this is the least year he’d be even remotely viable as a Rumble winner, so I could see WWE cashing in on that winning ticket. Furthermore, Jericho does have a built-in ‘Mania storyline, given his half-year-long bromance with Kevin Owens. I don’t see Owen-Jericho as high profile enough to be the Universal Championship match at ‘Mania, particularly with both guys working heel, but stranger things have happened, and it would pay off a long, slow-burning storyline, besides the match itself probably ending up quite good, so let’s not rule it out.

#4. Braun Strowman

While Strowman is a bit limited as a performer, and I’m not the guy’s bittest fan, when it comes to logical storytelling, Strowman is one of the guys best set up for the Rumble push—unpinned and unsubmitted in this most recent push, and physically convincing as a Rumble winner, with the added bonus that he’d be a legitimately fresh face on the main event scene.

Given how stacked WrestleMania is shaping up to be in terms of high profile match ups, and given there are two world titles in play, it’s not unreasonable for WWE to gamble on Strowman and put him in position to challenge Roman Reigns (or, in a real curve ball, John Cena or The Undertaker). This could all set up a true monster push for the big man, pushing him all the way to the title, or providing an impressive obstacle for a hero to overcome at ‘Mania.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura

I can totally understand, and even agree with WWE’s reluctance to push an NXT talent with a Rumble win. Guys who haven’t worked the main roster yet are largely unproven commodities in terms of getting over with WWE’s more mainstream audience, and there’s the risk that non-NXT fans may not know even the brand’s champion and top star, and thus might give his appearance—let alone a victory—in the Rumble a lukewarm reception.

If AJ Styles’s Rumble debut last year proved anything, though, it’s that a guy need not have a history on the WWE main roster to get a big reaction, and particularly so in front of a hyped up, hardcore crowd at the Rumble. Nakamura’s had more facetime with the WWE audience and has demonstrated a certain it factor to go along with his considerable in-ring skills that wins over fans quickly. Add onto that the instant cred of being the reigning NXT champ—a title that will mean something, even to fans who don’t really follow NXT—and you have a guy the audience can take seriously as a Rumble winner.

A couple bonuses: Nakamura’s win would provide an awesome surprise and if their previous work in Japan is any indications, the prospect of Nakamura challenging Styles at ‘Mania could provide an all-time great WrestleMania encounter.

#2. The Undertaker

The Undertaker has officially been announced as a Rumble entrant. Despite questions about his physical condition, there may be no Superstar more credible than The Big Man—a special kind of legend who appeals to even hardcore IWC-oriented fans despite legitimate doubts about whether he can really go in the ring at this point.

As we look ahead to WrestleMania, though, two of the tip-top candidates for The Phenom to go up against at the show of shows are John Cena and AJ Styles—conveniently the two guys competing for the WWE Championship at The Rumble. While neither of these showdowns necessitates the world title being in the mix, the lure of one last ‘Mania title match for The Undertaker has its appeal.

So, give him a late entry, let him play the greatest hits, and let The Undertaker justly join the list of bona fide legends who have won not just one but two Royal Rumbles. There’s only one guy I’d favor ahead of him…

#1. Finn Balor

While WWE may be justifiably trigger shy about going all in on Balor again after he got injured immediately upon his first big break as the first Universal Champion, he’s now got the unique combination of being a familiar to the WWE main roster audience while also feeling like a fresh face for disappearing just as he hit his stride—it’s a combination that nicely compliments his other unique combination of being over like rover with the IWC and someone the WWE brass has proven willing to push.

One of the best factors surrounding Balor? In a Rumble, and by extension a WrestleMania season that’s open ended save for a few clear ‘Mania programs, Balor is an open-ended main eventer waiting to happen, who it’d be a thrill to see challenge Kevin Owens for the title he never lost, Roman Reigns (or even John Cena) in a Vince McMahon vs. IWC darling showdown, or AJ Styles in a surefire in-ring classic. Balor is very, very good, and very, very interesting assuming he is, indeed, ready to return to the ring. He’s also an undamaged property who thrived in NXT, stormed his way straight to a world title upon his main roster debut, and could take the next step on his march to legendary status with a Rumble win en route to his first ‘Mania main event.

