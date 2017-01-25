The Royal Rumble is such an institution in the pro wrestling landscape that it spurs as to look at subsets of information about it. Not just who won the darn match, but who lasted the longest, who racked up the most eliminations, and consideration of what the best spots (eliminations, saves, unlikely alliances, unexpected showdowns) were.

In a match that traditionally features thirty performers, there’s also the institution of surprise entrants to consider.

The Rumble always features an element of surprise in regards to order of entry. While there are some years when we know who will start the match or who will enter last, generally speaking, part of the fun of counting down each entrant is the thrill of not knowing who will enter the match next out of the field of performers—if it will be a star with the potential to win the match, an IWC favorite whom we’ll enjoy while he lasts, perhaps a performer with a particular brand of chemistry to match someone who is already in the ring, or, best of all, someone we never imagined would enter the match in the first place.

There are sub-categories of surprise entrants. Sometimes it’s a random performer who wasn’t really on the radar, like Bob Backlund returning from sabbatical in 2000. Sometimes it’s the joy of a nostalgia run, like Kevin Nash reprising the Diesel gimmick to enter the fray in 2011. It can be a big return like Haku coming out of nowhere to launch a short WWE run in 2001. It can be a major star’s debut, or a performer returning from injury, suspension, or time away from the active roster for other reasons to meaningfully shake up the card.

So this week I’m ranking my picks for the top seven surprise Royal Rumble entrants. My primary consideration was the Rumble appearance in a vacuum, with the historical impact and contextual importance as tertiary concerns. Within the Rumble appearance, I wanted to consider the degree and electricity of the surprise, entertainment value, quality of performance, and importance to the match itself (so, for example, someone who won or made it to the final four, or scored an important elimination gets some priority over someone who didn’t meaningfully affect the match).

#7. Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka in 2008

I generally don’t like ties or having performers share spots on these countdowns, but in this case, the two performers were largely inextricable from one another and it was their combined effort that made the moment. In 2008, Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka were both more or less retired, but without fanfare or advance notice, the two had back-to-back entries in the eighteenth and nineteenth spots of this Rumble. The field of active competitors yielded to them (most notably including The Undertaker selling for Snuka), and gave way for the two bona fide legends of Madison Square Garden to duke it out one last time while the rest of the field looked on, reverting to fans themselves for that moment. CM Punk, in particular, stood out for marking out as he watched the pair in awe.

Neither Piper nor Snuka would last more than three minutes in the match, and neither would eliminate anyone. But for controlling the crowd and compelling the match to freeze while they squared off one last time, they delivered one of the all-time best nostalgia spots ever in a Rumble match.

#6. Mick Foley in 2004

While this entry loses a little credit for being a bit predictable, it regains any lost points on account of how well it fit the larger narrative of the Mick Foley-Randy Orton feud. You see, Orton had begun to establish himself as an upper tier player on the WWE landscape based largely on his Legend Killer gimmick, and Foley, the Hardcore Legend, had begun circling Orton in the weeks leading up to this one, culminating in Orton offering the ultimate disrespect when he spit in Foley’s face on Raw. Going into this show, the question was if Foley would have the guts to stand up for himself and face Orton, or if he would quietly walk away to cede the day to the next generation.

With Foley nowhere to be seen, Orton started out this Rumble match opposite Chris Benoit and lasted in the match for over a half hour before Test was scheduled to hit the ring. The cameras cut to the back to show Test KOed, and Sheriff Steve Austin telling someone, off camera, to go ahead and take his spot. Lo and behold it was Foley, and Foley was on the warpath. The guy lasted a mere forty-three seconds in the match, heading straight for Orton with a fury, and promptly eliminating the both of them with a clothesline over the top.

You could sort of see some variation on this surprise entry coming—whether Foley was officially in the match or not, you had to suspect he’d be responsible for Orton’s elimination to both further their issue and protect The Legend Killer as he continued to gain momentum toward a main event run. Regardless, the moment was electric, logical, and purposeful, and it illustrated one of the best potentialities in the Rumble each year: to not just chart a course for the main event, but establish or further multiple other programs along the way.

#5. Mr. Perfect in 2002

Mr. Perfect’s entry into the 2002 Rumble falls under the category of completely surprising, totally non-sequitur, but undeniably fun nostalgic appearances. What separates Perfect from similarly categorized appearances by the likes of Piper, Snuka, or Diesel in years to follow is that he also had an impact on the match, lasting fifteen minutes, getting meaningful offense in on top talents (that Perfectplex on Kurt Angle!) and surviving to the final three with the suggestion maybe—just maybe—WWE might go really wild and position the legend who’d never quite broken the WWF main event glass ceiling into the WrestleMania title picture.

Perfect would get eliminated en route to Triple H picking up the duke. But in terms of “he’s still got it” performances from guys we didn’t expect to ever see in a WWE ring again, I’d argue this one ranks right up there with Ricky Steamboat’s 2009 run for entertainment value and remarkable continued in-ring excellence. Perfect would parlay this performance into a short, too-often overlooked run with WWE over the months to follow. It all started with this unannounced appearance.

#4. Triple H in 2016

The 2016 Royal Rumble was cast as the Roman Reigns show. The Authority forced him to defend the WWE Championship in the match and positioned him as the number one entrant. The tag-line for the show was “One vs. All.” Throughout this build, Triple H was off TV and scarcely mentioned after kayfabe getting injured by a Roman Reigns attack over a month earlier.

Then, when the clock wound down on the number thirty entrant, The Game was there.

A lot of us were lukewarm on this surprise entry because we saw it coming. Triple H was a little too conspicuously absent, and the way the card was shaping up in the absence of stars like Seth Rollins and John Cena, Triple H looked like the most obvious performer to main event opposite Reigns at ‘Mania. The possibility had been established years earlier of an unannounced wrestler emerging in the final few spots and winning the match, and if memory serves the betting odds even had unannounced Triple H listed as the favorite to win the thirty-man match.

OK, so this entry had its limitations. It also had its successes—that if you gave yourself over to the kayfabe narrative, Triple H positioning himself in number thirty, particularly relative to Reigns’s number one entry, with the world title on the line reeked of Authority scheming. Moreover, Triple H played his part well. While he’s never not shown up prepared for a part-time run, he was notably, especially sharp in the winter-to-spring of 2016, looking cut, and working a series of good-to-great matches from the Rumble to defenses against Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose, and finally Roman Reigns. Take this surprise entry at face value, and it was a legend returning in a logical storyline, and going on to perform at an exceptional level. Were the bulk of fans actually surprised, I’d be tempted to move this entry one or two spots higher, but as it stands, I’ll leave it at number four.

#3. AJ Styles in 2016

I’m not a big fan of the 2016 Royal Rumble, joining the consensus that found the match largely directionless, without enough standout performances, fun moments, or memorable spots to easily rank it in the top twenty Rumbles.

So why is it that not one, but two surprise entrants from that year make the top four in this countdown? The reasons for the two couldn’t be more different.

For while Triple H wasn’t really so much of a surprise, and marked a return of the establishment, AJ Styles making his WWE debut at the Rumble was an electric unannounced choice. While the IWC was well aware Styles had signed with WWE, the details of when and how he’d debut were approaching Sting levels of speculation—a long wait for which rumors abounded and no one really knew what was going on. But there he was, entering at the number three spot, an indy mainstay and widely recognized great of the squared circle, duking it out with Roman Reigns as the WWE’s chosen one and literal poster boy.

Styles didn’t win the Rumble, and that was a fair call given how completely unproven he was on the WWE landscape. He did, however, receive a huge response from the live audience and social media, besides going on to last almost a half hour and hold his own with established stars to make it clear he was not going to get lost in the shuffle, but rather WWE realized it had a star on its hands.

And Styles would continue to receive star treatment with solid upper-mid-card booking through WrestleMania season, before getting the bump up to the main event. Styles was very good as a face, but as he began playing tweener opposite Reigns, and ultimately transitioned into full heel mode, he was a revelation. By fall, it was hard to imagine the WWE landscape—particularly on Smackdown—without Styles, and hard to believe he’d debuted within that year, making a big splash as the highlight of a lackluster Rumble.

#2. Edge in 2010

Taken in a vacuum, this surprise entry, and subsequent victory for Edge are awesome. Edge had been missing from the WWE landscape for half of a year and returned unannounced in the twenty-ninth spot to a hero’s welcome from the fans. Minutes later, he was one of the final two competitors in the ring opposite career arch-rival John Cena, and though Cena had more often than not gotten the best of Edge in the past, this time The Rated R superstar wouldn’t be denied and ended up tossing Cena cleanly to pick up the win at the end of a very good Rumble match.

This surprise entry does lose a little credit because, while it wasn’t a borderline foregone conclusion like Triple H’s entry in 2016, it was still in the conversation as a possibility among pundits. Just the same, like Helmesley’s win in 2016, it made logical sense for a completely credible main event performer to get reinserted into the title picture come ‘Mania season, and just as the crowd was ready to hate Trips as a heel who represented the establishment, Edge was an established, respected veteran enough to return to cheers (though he would return to his better-suited heel role within a few months).

Ultimately, the biggest shortcoming of this entry, and the one that kept me from considering it for the number one spot was that it was too similar, and not a match for the surprise entry that was, for me, a clear cut pick for the best ever.

#1. John Cena in 2008

I was never a John Cena hater in the way it was fashionable to be one from 2006 to 2013 or so, but I did get the arguments against him, and wasn’t a huge fan, either. He wasn’t as exciting to watch as a variety of other guys who didn’t get the same opportunities, and while I understand why his polished, mainstream-ready persona appealed to WWE for the face of the company, I also found his in-ring style vanilla and stilted, his promos alternately generic and sophomoric.

I write all of this to provide context. By the time Cena went down to injury in the fall of 2007, I felt bad for him in the sense that I feel badly for anyone who gets injured, but I was also ready for a break from him, and excited to see what WWE might do, and who might get the chance to shine in his absence. Word was that he’d be out until at least the summer of 2008, which left a lot of time for the landscape to change, and for new stars to rise.

And yet, at the Royal Rumble 2008, when the number thirty spot came up and John Cena’s music hit, I, like thousands of fans live in Madision Square Garden, marked the F out.

For there was Cena, back several months before anyone expected him, and there to totally and completely turn the main event scene on its head in ways that no one saw coming. This return was monumental both in its immediate context and historically for establishing that this was a thing that could happen—reinforcing the idea that anything could happen in the Rumble in a more concrete way than had ever happened before.

The cherry on top? This was an excellent Rumble match—well worked and well plotted from beginning to end to include heavy hitters throughout as well as nostalgia and humor in their proper proportions. Cena’s historic return pushed this Rumble toward elite status, and even if the luster of Cena’s return would start to wear away pretty immediately (arguably before the match was done), the moment when he stepped through the curtain was sensational.

Which surprise entrants would you add to the list? Kharma in 2012, Haku in 2001, Bubba Ray Dudley in 2015, Chris Jericho in 2013, and Diesel in 2011 were among my top honorable mentions. Let us know what you think in the comments.