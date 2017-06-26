Stone Cold Steve Austin is a wrestling legend with very few peers. One of the most iconic parts of his act was that he had a tendency to use his finishing move, The Stunner, on not just opponents but whomever else happened to be at hand at the end of one of his matches or segments. Over the years, victims included executives like Vince and even Linda McMahon, legends like Roddy Piper and Booker T, and visitors like future-president Donald Trump.

For as routine as it became to see Austin stunning anything that moved, for this offbeat column, I wanted to take a look at seven times when he didn’t deliver the Stunner on anyone. Whether it was reading the tone of the moment correctly, treating the person he was in the ring with accordingly, or showing genuine growth for his character, these were big moments that stand out for being fundamentally different for the Texas Rattlesnake’s storied run with WWE.

WrestleMania 30 kicked off with Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Steve Austin entertaining the crowd in a three-way promo that celebrated WrestleMania history, and treated us all to a special occasion of seeing three of the biggest icons of the business in the ring together, perhaps for the last time.

Afterwards, Austin reported on his podcast that he got a number of questions about why didn’t stun Hogan and/or The Rock. After all, it would have been true to his character, who had unresolved beef with Hogan and who’d battled Rock no fewer than three separate times at WrestleMania. Austin sagely explained, however, that that wasn’t the tone of the event. That his place, for that moment, at that show was as a legend, paying tribute to wrestling history, not going into business for himself. While the opening talking segment was on the long side, it paved the way for a wrestling-centric show to follow, in which Daniel Bryan shone as the night’s biggest star via two virtuosic performances between the ropes.

SummerSlam 1999 saw Jesse Ventura, the presiding governor of Minnesota, return to the WWE fold for one night to serve as the guest referee for a main event Triple Threat Match between Austin, Triple H, and Mankind. Particularly after Austin lost the title to Mankind, it would have made sense for him to get some of his heat back with a huge stunner on an unlikely celebrity victim.

It’s unknown whether Ventura wouldn’t agree to a Stunner, or if WWE simply saw it as the wrong move, wanting to keep the focus of the night on Mankind as champion, before he’d pass the torch to Triple H the next night on Raw. Regardless, Austin was headed out of the world title picture for the next year and half (including the better part of a year for neck surgery) and didn’t need the extra push that night. Ventura’s one-night return thus remained largely dignified and focused on pushing forward Mankind and Triple H.

#5. His Hall of Fame Induction, 2009

When Stone Cold Steve Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 25 weekend in Houston, all the stars seemed to align for one of the greatest stars ever to get his just desserts in his home state and as part of a milestone event.

But with that kind of spotlight, and particularly with Vince McMahon inducting him, might he deliver one more Stunner for old time’s sake?

While the Hall of Fame induction ceremony isn’t without its moments of levity, I thought it was the right call here for Austin to play things straight, telling stories, expressing his gratitude, and drinking in the crowd without the shenanigans of going for a Stunner on McMahon or anyone else, and rather seeming at peace as he rode off into the sunset.

#4. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 23

WrestleMania 23 saw Bobby Lashley get a huge push, not only scoring a win over Umaga, not only by getting to participate in shaving Vince McMahon bald, and not only by his affiliation with Donald Trump, but by having Stone Cold Steve Austin count the pinfall and raise his hand in victory.

After the match, Stone Cold gleefully helped put McMahon in his place. Not only that, but he executed a hugely famous Stunner on Donald Trump (a Stunner that would only grow in prominence once Trump decided to get into politics). The last man left standing was Lashley, whom one might imagine Austin stunning in much the same style as he’d laid waste to fellow face Goldberg at WrestleMania 20. However, there was both no topping the Trump Stunner and in not attacking Lashley, there was an implicit rubber stamp there that Lashley was approved as a new top-tier face of the day. Lashley would go on to continue his feud with Vince McMahon before a rivalry with John Cena. We can only assume a longer term main event plan would have taken shape for him had he not wound up leaving WWE altogether inside the year.

#3. Mr. McMahon at The Undertaker’s Dark Wedding

Steve Austin has stunned Vince McMahon a lot. But one time he didn’t do so, and when I’d say it was the right call, came at the Dark Wedding in 1999. For the occasion, The Undertaker had abducted Stephanie McMahon, taking his character to its darkest point as he looked ready to perform some sort terrible ritual and maybe sacrifice on her on Raw. Attempts at saving her all fell short until Austin made his appearance.

Despite years of feuding with McMahon, Austin came across as a true white knight in this moment, not helping the McMahon family, and particularly Vince, out of any sense of camaraderie or affection, but simply because Stephanie was portrayed as an innocent at that point, and he was doing the right thing.

I still hold up McMahon holding his daughter and mouthing “thank you” to Austin afterward as one of the most touching moments in WWE history (despite it getting undercut with the reveal, a couple months later, McMahon was in cahoots with The Dead Man all along). And Austin, who’d made his name off of trusting no one and stunning anything that moved, begrudgingly accepted the thanks and rode off, apparently with a new, unlikely ally.

#2. Mike Tyson at WrestleMania 14

While the writing was already on the wall that Austin would be the WWF’s biggest stars, he got his formal coronation at WrestleMania 14 when he pinned Shawn Michaels in the main event to win his first world championship. The man counting the pin? None other than boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Tyson had added extra intrigue in the build to WrestleMania 14, getting into a confrontation with Austin on Raw and then appearing to join Degeneration X. When he counted down Michaels, he revealed himself to, at the least, not have allegiances to DX, if not actually counting himself as an ally to Stone Cold.

It could have made sense for Austin to have stunned Tyson during the post-match celebration—a confirmation of Austin’s “don’t trust anyone” mantra. But the WWF let the feel-good moment stand, and avoided any false promises of an Austin-Tyson match to follow by having the two share a beer and play nice, not to mention having Michaels take one more bump off a punch from Tyson.

#1. Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 2003

The build to Survivor Series 2003 saw Steve Austin and Eric Bischoff each assemble teams to represent them, with the winner getting sole management of Monday Night Raw. One of the key plot points was that Austin had made a career out of not trusting others, but here he was trusting all of his influence and his job to five other men, including Michaels whom he’d feuded with years before.

The match went down to the nitty gritty, with Michaels the last one standing for Austin’s team, and facing overwhelming three-on-one odds. In a combination of great booking and a great dramatic performance on Michaels’ part, HBK scored two straight falls to leave himself mano y mano with Randy Orton. After Eric Bishoff interfered, Austin got involved to rough him up, only to miss Batista coming to Orton’s aid to put away Michaels.

His job gone, Austin easily could have laid out Michaels with a Stunner. Instead, already a retired wrestler, Austin showed personal growth and maturity of leadership—hints that he really should be playing an authority figure on Raw—when he instead helped Michaels to his feet, accepted his apology, and assisted him to the back in a tremendous bittersweet face moment.

