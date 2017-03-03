Kevin Owens will defend his WWE Universal title this Sunday against Goldberg. It’s a main event that almost everyone feared the moment it was announced. Would they actually put the title on a 50-year-old Goldberg? It’s possible. But it’s not the only scenario in play.

The Short Match

This is the doomsday scenario that most fans are preparing for. Owens’ reign, which has been a comedy act up until a few weeks ago, has been a disappointment. Goldberg squashing him in a minute would just reinforce this. If WWE were willing to sacrifice Brock Lesnar to Goldberg, rest assured that they’ll sacrifice Owens and his title reign.

For the Goldberg character, this scenario makes the most sense. I’d even argue that for comedy Owens, this scenario makes a lot of sense. But for the new badass Owens, a guy they should be building around, this scenario would do far more harm than good.

Chris Jericho Interference

The endgame is obviously Owens vs. Jericho at Wrestlemania. Jericho spent months protecting Owens and ensuring that he remained champion. Why not continue to do that and ensure yourself a title shot? The feud writes itself. Jericho claims that Owens wouldn’t be the longest reigning Universal champion without him. Owens believes otherwise. They settle it in the ring.

Having Jericho attack Owens, giving Owens the DQ win, protects everyone and gives their Wrestlemania match more meaning.

Brock Lesnar Interference

Goldberg has already agreed to face Lesnar at Wrestlemania. It feels like they jumped the gun on that. Why did Goldberg agree to face a man that he’s beaten twice, once in under two minutes? What does he have to prove against Lesnar? What’s in it for him?

Lesnar costing Goldberg the Universal title would have provided Goldberg the motivation needed to accept the Wrestlemania match. He could be pissed that Lesnar ruined his kid seeing him with a world title. He could be out for revenge. Not only wanting to beat and embarrass Brock on the biggest stage, but to send him into retirement. Goldberg vs. Lesnar doesn’t need the title to feel important. Just give us a good story.

Lesnar interference protects Goldberg, and while it doesn’t make Owens look like the best champion in the world, it at least keeps the belt on him.

Samoa Joe/Other Interference

As I mentioned previously, Owens turning on Jericho when he did seemed a bit premature. Jericho had always ensured that Owens kept the title. Why, going into the biggest match of his career, would he turn on his insurance policy? He must have a back-up plan. That backstage talk with Triple H must be leading to something.

It might be Samoa Joe. Or it might be someone completely different. But it feels like Owens must have a back-up plan based on the conversation with Triple H and the immediate turn on Jericho.

This scenario helps build Triple H’s stable, but doesn’t set up anything immediate. Assuming that Joe is the man who interferes, we know that it’s likely not leading to a match with him and Goldberg. Unless Joe is inserted into the Goldberg vs. Lesnar match, which would be out of left field, but still pretty awesome. It also does nothing to advance the Jericho vs. Owens story, which is where they’re headed going into Wrestlemania. It’s a bridge scenario, that could work for many long term plans, but WWE doesn’t typically think long term.

The Long Match

Owens said it in his promo a couple of weeks ago. He’s going to make Goldberg wrestle his match. He’s going to survive those first couple of minutes by being smarter than Goldberg, and then he’s going to beat him.

Very few believe this is what will happen, but how great would it be for Owens and his title reign? He needs that signature win, the one that he gets without help from someone else. Beating Goldberg clean not only establishes him as the top heel, it turns him into the biggest badass on the roster, and it sets up so many things in the long term.

The issue with this scenario is that it makes Goldberg look silly. While WWE shouldn’t care about protecting Goldberg in the long term, they obviously want to protect him heading into Wrestlemania. Losing clean to Kevin Owens, and proving Owens correct when he says that Goldberg has two moves and that’s it, doesn’t exactly make one excited for the Goldberg vs. Lesnar rematch. And remember, part-time guys are more important that current world champions.

The Non-Interference DQ

Goldberg hits the spear and jackhammer, but Owens kicks out. Owens hits the pop-up powerbomb, but Goldberg kicks out.

Owens has proven that he can take Goldberg’s best shot and survive. Goldberg has done the same. So, Owens decides that he’s just going to beat the hell out of Goldberg with a chair. Both guys look strong while Owens saves his title, looking like a lunatic who has continued to snap when things don’t go his way.

The issue with this scenario is that it doesn’t do a whole lot more than set-up a rematch that likely isn’t happening.

The Non-Match (Possible Match)

Maybe we don’t even get a match on Sunday. Maybe Jericho attacks Owens before the match or Lesnar attacks Goldberg before the match.

This could also lead to the immediate match, ala Owens vs. Zayn a couple weeks ago, where the person that isn’t attacked gets an immediate win. Goldberg taking a win like this wouldn’t do much for his character – in fact, it could do a good amount of harm – but Owens obviously would have no issue in taking this kind of victory.

Sunday’s main event could go a number of ways. Expect the one that’s going to piss you off the most to happen.

