The Miz Faces Dean Ambrose After Smackdown Taping (Pic, Video)

February 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Miz took on Dean Ambrose after Smackdown went off the air. Miz came out and cut a promo to the crowd, after which they had a match in which Ambrose picked up the win. You can see a pic and video below:

