– The Miz took on Dean Ambrose after Smackdown went off the air. Miz came out and cut a promo to the crowd, after which they had a match in which Ambrose picked up the win. You can see a pic and video below:

Miz with a Rick Rude Esque promo "fat Anaheim sweathogs" @WRESTLEZONEcom pic.twitter.com/1f6jAj54FE — Dos Leprechauns (@dosleprechauns) February 15, 2017