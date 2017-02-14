wrestling / News
The Miz Faces Dean Ambrose After Smackdown Taping (Pic, Video)
February 14, 2017 | Posted by
– The Miz took on Dean Ambrose after Smackdown went off the air. Miz came out and cut a promo to the crowd, after which they had a match in which Ambrose picked up the win. You can see a pic and video below:
Miz with a Rick Rude Esque promo "fat Anaheim sweathogs" @WRESTLEZONEcom pic.twitter.com/1f6jAj54FE
— Dos Leprechauns (@dosleprechauns) February 15, 2017
Aww, this was actually sweet of @mikethemiz to give @MaryseMizanin a poem on #valentinesday #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ZLzIclXQ2c
— Christian Esmerio (@wwe_fan365) February 15, 2017