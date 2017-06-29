– The Miz did a press conference in Singapore (via Wrestling Inc) promoting WWE’s tour of the country and discussed the controversial Lavar, LaMont and Lonzo Ball segment on Raw. The highlights are below:

On the segment: “People are still talking about it. It’s all over all of our sports hubs in America are just talking nonstop about it. They want interviews with me and everything. You know, when you have, you know, celebrities and everything come on our show you know, sometimes things get a little crazy because you never know what they’re going to do, what they’re going to say. You know, it’s one of those situations where, you know, you have a script but sometimes they don’t follow that script…It created a lot of talk. And if people are talking, MizTV.”

On being familiar with the Ball family: “I follow basketball so I kind of know who LaVar Ball is, you know, I know his son Lonzo. They are very proud; they really want to be a Los Angeles Laker and when he got to be a Los Angeles Laker it’s absolutely incredible. And you know, it’s really cool to be first time ever in Staples Center Lonzo Ball is a Los Angeles Laker on MizTV. Pretty cool right? But, you know, sometimes the Big Baller Brand you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

On being involved in celebrity appearances on WWE TV: “I feel like I’m always that guy. I feel like it’s either me or Jericho. Whenever a celebrity comes in, they need a person that, you know, can go on and direct and feel or if they get lost or if they are wandering or trying to create something, you’re literally like, OK, you know what to do and how to get to where you need be to make entertaining captivating TV.”

On WWE fans having a negative reaction to the use of celebrities: “Because we have thousands of our fans who are diehards who just want to see us, WWE Superstars. They don’t want to see celebrities but we also have to cater to everyone,” Miz explained. “You know what I mean? We want more people to love WWE and to love our product so we bring, you know, outside celebrities in to help generate that because maybe they might not be diehard fans of LaVar Ball but there might be LaVar Ball fans out there who want to see what he’s going to do and now with all the attention we generated, maybe next week we’ll have more fans because of the people that were like, ‘Wow, you know what. I like that, I’m going to keep watching it now.’ So that’s kind of what it’s all about in my opinion.”