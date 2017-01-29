Well… well… well… looks like Daddy’s back! Didjya miss me? Don’t care!

I hope you are as excited for the 2017 Royal Rumble as I am. Don’t fret, Greg DeMarco wouldn’t return to the pages of 411Mania without the promise of some Royal Rumble BOLD Predictions, and those are coming this weekend. But first I need to address the 2017 Royal Rumble, and the man I firmly believe is going to win.

That’s right, I put that there to show that this isn’t just a thought I had to make you click on a column. One thing that never changes about me is that my opinions are 100% real—I’m not making them up just to get a reaction. I don’t have to. I get what I need solely by keeping it real.

Before we go any further, let me solidify my point right now:

The Miz should absolutely win the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble.

In fact, he NEEDS to.

The premise is simple. No one in the company deserves it more than The Miz. Not Goldberg. Not Undertaker. Not Brock. Not Braun. Not Chris. No one in the field, nor any of the surprise entrants deserve this win more than The Miz. Not even Finn.

Okay…maybe Finn.

2016 was an amazing year for the WWE in general. AJ Styles completed the unimaginable journey and showed up in a WWE ring, beat John Cena more than once and captured the WWE World Championship. Triple H (of all people) won the Royal Rumble. Shane McMahon came back. The brands split again. All three members of The Shield held the world title—in the same night! Finn Balor pinned Roman Reigns on his first ever Raw, then became the first ever Universal Champion. When he vacated it due to injury, it went to Kevin Owens! Chris Jericho invented “The List.”

So much happened, but the greatest of all was the (re)rise of The Miz.

I think you can argue that the greatest beneficiary of the 2017 Brand Split was AJ Styles. Without the brand split, it’s hard to imagine he’s a world champion today. But the second greatest? That distinction goes to The Miz.



Miz’s verbal destruction of Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack was the launching point for his resurgence, as well as the start of a new era for Smackdown. Talking Smack is unique to the Smackdown brand, allowing Renee Young and (usually) Daniel Bryan to further storylines in an out-of-ring setting.

Miz then went on to have a great feud with Dolph Ziggler, peaking at No Mercy in a match where Ziggler would have retired had he lost. This show featured AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. John Cena as the opener, and main evented with Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt. According to nearly anyone with an opinion at all, Ziggler-Miz should have gone on last.

Since then Miz has ended his feud with Dolph (coming out the winner and sending Dolph into a downward spiral that ended at, sadly, Jerry Lawler), carried a short but entertaining program with Dolph Ziggler, and even had a confrontation with AJ Styles.

Headed into WrestleMania season, the RAW brand seems to have most of its top matches set (Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens, Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, even Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal), whereas Smackdown has Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt rumored and very little else. Obviously these are purely speculation, but we don’t know much about AJ Styles and the WWE World Championship, despite everyone thinking he will lose it.

What if he doesn’t? What is Samoa joe shows up to attack John Cena, setting up another lightly rumored WrestleMania match between two guys who are actually good friends. Where does that leave AJ Styles?

It leaves him with The Miz—the WWE’s most improved must see superstar in the past 12 months, a heat machine, and the man who has done nothing but deliver since being drafted to Smackdown.

The Miz deserves to win the 2017 Royal Rumble, the Miz should win the 2017 Royal Rumble, and I think he WILL win the 2017 Royal Rumble.