According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most watch WWE Network shows of the week (via OnDemand viewership)…

1. Royal Rumble

2. NXT from 2/1

3. WrestleMania from Dallas

4. Elimination Chamber 2015

5. Holy Foley episode 7

6. NXT Takeover San Antonio

7. Holy Foley episode 10

8. Holy Foley episode 8

9. Holy Foley episode 9

10. Holy Foley episode 6

* Note: 205 Live was 15th for the week, behind two episodes of Total Bellas. Talking Smack was 16th for the week.