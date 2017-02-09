wrestling / News

The Most Watched WWE Network Shows of The Week (2.1-2.8)

February 9, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most watch WWE Network shows of the week (via OnDemand viewership)…

1. Royal Rumble
2. NXT from 2/1
3. WrestleMania from Dallas
4. Elimination Chamber 2015
5. Holy Foley episode 7
6. NXT Takeover San Antonio
7. Holy Foley episode 10
8. Holy Foley episode 8
9. Holy Foley episode 9
10. Holy Foley episode 6

* Note: 205 Live was 15th for the week, behind two episodes of Total Bellas. Talking Smack was 16th for the week.

