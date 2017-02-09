wrestling / News
The Most Watched WWE Network Shows of The Week (2.1-2.8)
February 9, 2017 | Posted by
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most watch WWE Network shows of the week (via OnDemand viewership)…
1. Royal Rumble
2. NXT from 2/1
3. WrestleMania from Dallas
4. Elimination Chamber 2015
5. Holy Foley episode 7
6. NXT Takeover San Antonio
7. Holy Foley episode 10
8. Holy Foley episode 8
9. Holy Foley episode 9
10. Holy Foley episode 6
* Note: 205 Live was 15th for the week, behind two episodes of Total Bellas. Talking Smack was 16th for the week.