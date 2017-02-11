-Well, I was gonna have to do this episode at some point…

-Cold open: Dusty gets attacked by the Horsemen minus Flair.

-Originally aired October 18, 1986.

-Your hosts are David Crockett & Tony Schiavone. Later in the show, they will announce the first match on the card for Starrcade ’86.

-Magnum TA steps in, with a mass of brown scars all over his forehead. He calls out Jimmy Valiant, but then suddenly swerves and says he’ll deal with Jimmy Garvin later. The match he REALLY wants is Nikita Koloff. This is a little thing that honestly annoys me about Dusty’s booking in 1986; he treats angles like a kid who has a lot of toys. He’ll hype and build to something for a while, put it on the shelf, and then after two months, he’ll pull it back out and play with it again. For another example, Starrcade ’86 was supposed to be headlined by Flair vs. Ron Garvin, with Garvin losing and becoming a referee, a pitched angle that he liked so much that he held onto it for 2 ½ years to do it in the WWF. But the idea that this was going to happen six-to-eight months after Garvin’s white hot push where he COULD have won the title is just goofy.

-Note: WWE Network must have found the original master tape for this episode, because I know it aired with a “This episode was recorded on (date)” chyron popping up when Magnum appeared on camera and it’s not here.

OLE & ARN ANDERSON vs KEITH PATTERSON & VERNON DEATON

-Ole starts with Patterson. Arn takes him to the mat and works the arm, and the gourdbuster finishes instantly. Yup, it’s another half-hour special this week.

-JJ and Tully are here. Tully’s on crutches, and let’s see why…we go to house show action from Greensboro in front of the trademark NWA Hottest Crowd EVER. JJ Dillon brings in a chair, Dusty gets his hands on it, and just goes nuts on Tully’s ankle with it. He applies the figure four, and we get the most Dusty Rhodes thing I’ve ever seen, as the Midnight Express runs in to break the hold, and Dusty actually beats them both up while lying on his back. And even a worker as good as Bobby Eaton cannot work a sufficient amount of magic to make this look convincing. Bobby basically kicks his own ass while Dusty supervises. Magnum comes in, allegedly to talk sense into Dusty, but then Magnum just helps Dusty injure the leg even more.

-Tully has not been medically cleared to compete tonight in Charlotte, so JJ angrily announces that he’s going to step in the steel cage tonight in Charlotte.

RON GARVIN (Mid-Atlantic Champion) vs GRIMM REAPER

-Garvin locks up and works the leg of Somm Jobber. Cradle gets two while Tony corrects JJ and explains that the match in Charlotte is tomorrow. Hands of stone finish in the meantime.

WAHOO MCDANIEL vs GARY ROYAL

-Royal tries an arm wringer. Wahoo gets free with a headbutt, then chops him down for three.

-Paul Jones’ Army is here. Paul accepts whatever damn match Valiant wants for Starrcade, Rude poses, Manny starts to say a few words, but Wahoo interrupts and assaults Paul Jones for no reason other than that he’s Paul Jones, which I kind of understand honestly. But this leads to a two-on-one attack until Magnum & Friends make the save.

-Ric Flair’s here. He’s on his way to Pittsburgh to defend the title, and he expects 20,000 fans to show respect after Dusty Rhodes goes down. Next stop on the private jet in Omaha, and he promises that Magnum TA will never challenge him for the title again. Uh, taa-daa.

IVAN KOLOFF (US Tag Team Champion) vs MIKE SIMANI

-Legdrop by Ivan, cobra is locked in, and that’s it.

-Jim Crockett, Jr. announces that Starrcade is going to be another Greensboro/Atlanta double shot. Ric Flair will defend the belt against an opponent to be selected. He’s going to announce the first match for Starrcade in just a moment…

-But first, here’s Jimmy Valiant sitting in a pile of garbage and looking forlorn. We look at footage of Paul Jones cutting his beard off in January 198-damn-4, and they were feuding even before that. The last time I was in West Virginia, I talked to a friend who grew up on Mid Atlantic Wrestling, and he said even watching what’s on the Network, he can’t jog his memory, he doesn’t even remember the origin of this feud. Seriously, what the hell have Jimmy Valiant and Paul Jones been feuding over for the past three years?

-In mid-pity party, a station wagon with flames airbrushed on it pulls up, and out comes Big Mama, who is reading from cue cards that are at a 90-degree angle from her because she turns her head to the left and looks directly at the camera at the beginning of every sentence she says to Valiant. There are no words for how bad an actress she is. Think of the worst porno you’ve ever watched and multiply it by 20. Like, Debra McMichael could watch this and have ample room to say, “Wow! She really sucks!”

-The point of all this is that it’s Hair vs. Hair at Starrcade ’86, Jimmy Valiant vs. Paul Jones, Jones’ hair versus Big Mama’s hair.

SHASKA WHATLEY, BARON VON RASCHKE, & RAVISHING RICK RUDE vs BRAD ARMSTRONG & KANSAS JAYHAWKS

-Shaska misses an elbow and gets his arm wrung by Dutch. Jayhawks have taught Armstrong the tag-after-every-single-move strategy because he’s doing it right along with them. Jaggers slams Shaska for two, but stays in the ring a little too long this time, and some interference from the apron turns the tide. Baron tags in to work out a deal to take some of Jaggers’ excess body fat so that both of them can have athletic-looking physiques.

-Jaggers & Whatley collide and Armstrong connects with a bodypress on the Baron. Shaska tries to break it, Armstrong gets out of the way, and Shaska boots Baron in the midsection. Baron gets the upper hand again, and now Rude makes exactly the same mistake and gives Baron a boot to the gut. Baron is getting pissed, so Paul Jones gets on the apron to try to smooth things over, and Armstrong rams Baron into Jones and rolls him up for three.

-Post-match, Baron is so pissed off, he puts the claw on Paul Jones. Army attacks Baron, and Wahoo MCDaniel shows up. Wahoo gets his ass kicked too until Armstrong and the Jayhawks return, which means the Army is outnumbered now, so they take off.

-Rock & Roll Express promises that there’s a lot they can do to get Ole & Arn off. Hot.

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette & Big Bubba) vs ALLEN WEST & EDDIE ROBERTS

-We have one minute of TV time remaining and Cornette makes the most of it, wearing a Sherlock Holmes costume and calling commentary in a British accent. He’s searching for the missing Road Warriors! Midnight Express double-teams Allen West, who is presumably not the guy that my relatives in West Virginia keep liking and sharing on Facebook, and get the three-count. Big Bubba fat-guys all over Allen West after the match.

-Interesting end to the credits this week:

“MAKE-UP:

TERRI BOATWRIGHT”