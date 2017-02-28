-Originally aired November 22, 1986.

-Your host is Tony Schiavone flying solo.

-Brad Armstrong and the Rock & Roll Express come out together to hype their matches. Ricky Morton hypes the “25th anniversary” and then veers into a new thought without explaining what he’s celebrating the anniversary of.

TULLY BLANCHARD (with JJ Dillon) vs ALLEN WEST

-It’s a short show once more, so Tully goes right to work with rapid fire boots, and the slingshot suplex finishes instantly. “This is the week!” he proclaims.

-Jim Cornette & Co. are here and these annoying fans are chanting “Pumpkinhead” again. Big Bubba’s gonna leave Ron Garvin laying. Road Warriors are going down the hard way in the Night of the Skywalkers.

-The Superpowers are here. Dusty and Nikita have united the entire country. Nikita offers some broken English words about how Space Mountain can’t match the awesome power of cunnilingus from a big Russian mofo.

BRAD ARMSTRONG vs BILL MULKEY

-Armdrag armstrongs Mulkey and dropkicks him for only a one count, thanks to that classic Mulkey resilience. Armstrong stays on the arm like no one told him it’s a 30-minute show and the crowd interest audibly dies off, as Tony even stops calling it at one point. Mulkey throws a series of punches, but runs into a backdrop, and the Russian legsweep finishes.

-Paul Ellering is here to give a physics lesson. Weight, distance and height calculations by Ellering have determined that the losers of the scaffold match will fall at a speed of 86 MPH, which bothers me enough to wish I had taken physics in high school.

STARRCADE ’86 CONTROL CENTER

-We get a finisher montage, comparing the merits of the sickle and the figure four. Funny dynamic to the montage, as Nikita’s clips are from his time as a heel and Flair’s clip is from his time as a babyface.

-We go back to Kansas City a few months ago to see why Dusty hates Tully Blanchard so much, and with that much hatred, a first blood match is your only choice.

KHRUSHER KHRUSCHEV vs KEITH PATTERSON

-Khrusher drops Patterson throat first across the top rope and finishes with the sickle. Paul Junes is here in the first step of his makeover, switching from the Army outfit to the cowboy gear that he was sporting the first time I saw him. He promises he’s not going to be bald, and he promises that keeping Manny in a cage won’t do a damn thing.

“Ragin’ Bull” MANNY FERNANDEZ & RAVISHING RICK RUDE (with Paul Jones) vs BILL TABB & BRODIE CHASE

-Manny chops Tabb down while the crowd is audibly cracking up about something unseen to us. Rude tags in and works the arm. Chase tags in and gets mowed down with a clothesline. Flying burrito by Manny gets the win.

-Horsemen minus Flair are here. JJ Dillon is tired of being asked if Ric Flair can survive a clothesline. He survived a plane crash! Stop asking stupid questions!

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette & Big Bubba) vs ART PRITTS & VERNON DEATON

-Midnights clear the ring and then bring the jobbers back in just for the fun of clearing the ring again.. Eaton & Pritts go at it, but Dennis Condrey demands Deaton tags in. Condrey locks in a Boston crab, Bobby Eaton comes off the top rope and drives a knee right into the back of Deaton’s head, so he doesn’t respond when the referee checks on him, and the referee calls for the bell.

-Wahoo McDaniel, Baron Von Raschke, and the Kansas Jayhawks are here. You could not possibly pick out four guys who look less like babyfaces for their current roles in the company.

-Ric Flair is here, woo. Flair admits he was scared to death at the first Starrcade, so Nikita screaming and tearing off his shirt doesn’t fool Naitch. He sees right through it.

ARN ANDERSON vs TONY ZANE

-Zane throws right hands but Arn throws them better. Gourdbuster finishes in seconds.

-The complete Four Horsemen are here, and JJ presents them with matching jackets. Arn runs down Dusty, the Rock & Roll Express, and “that overdressed cue ball.”