So this one is on the Network, but I found a version from the original WTBS broadcast, so that’s what we’re going with.

-Originally aired November 29, 1986.

-NWA World Championship Wrestling is sponsored this week by, of all companies, Weider, which would be the main company that Vince McMahon declared war on when he formed the WBF. Wow, that rivalry ran deep!

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & David Crockett.

-Gorgeous Jimmy Garvin comes out to show what he’ll be wearing in the Bunkhouse Stampede: A jacket! But that’s not all…jeans and a belt!

SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE vs ALAN MARTIN

-Big “We want Sam!” chant to taunt Dundee. Dundee takes it out on Martin with an elbow and a slam. He throws Martin out to the floor. Back in, Dundee just elbows and stomps on Martin repeatedly and just from the first match, you can tell we’re back to two hour shows because the squashes are so much longer and this one is largely Dundee just attacking a dead body. Vertical splash finishes.

-This MUST have been taped before Starrcade because Jim Cornette is here to hype the Bunkhouse Stampede. Bobby gets completely distracted reading the papers on Tony’s lectern while Cornette announces that all three of his men will be in the Stampedes and working together to collect the money. Cornette finishes by challenging the Road Warriors to more scaffold matches across the country.

-Tony rattles off all the locations where NWA action is happening during the month of December and casually mentions that some guy named Barry Windham will be in one of the Bunkhouse Stampedes.

-Original commercials, and here’s an ad for Weider featuring…wait for it…Lou “The Legend” Ferrigno. This just keeps getting weirder, as the next commercial is an ad for Bounce fabric softener and the background music is the closing theme from Prime Time Wrestling.

-Victor Kiam for Remington! Holy crap, I forgot about this guy! Finding this show by accident has been the best thing about my day.

-Sunday: It’s a new episode of “The New Leave It to Beaver.”

-Back to wrestling!

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette & Big Bubba) vs. BILL & RANDY MULKEY

-You get so accustomed to WWE Network that things come full circle and it sounds weird when the Express comes to the ring to the correct music.

-Dennis Condrey press slams a Mulkey outside for an impressive spot where Bubba catches him and presses him back in. Other Mulkey gets double-teamed and thrown outside, and Bubba helps him back in. Cornette says Mulkeymania is running wild and this match is happening in response to dozens of letters asking for more Mulkey matches.

-Flying elbow by Eaton. Really funny spot where he pulls up let’s-just-say-Randy repeatedly for two counts, and then rolls over with Randy’s unconscious body on top, just to let the Mulkeys have a two-count. Bobby finally gets the pin with his toes BARELY touching his opponent.

-College Scoreboard! Alabama leads Auburn by 3 late in the 4th and the Trojans are up by 10 over Notre Dame. Also, Tennessee is going to a Bowl game, but it’s college football, where going to a Bowl game means you’re in the top, what, 90% of the teams?

-The 1986 Crysler LeBaron, West Virginia’s Car of the ‘90s.

-Brad Armstrong says it’s beginning to look like Christmas, which would explain why he got a tie at Starrcade. He’s entering the Bunkhouse Stampede. Bullet Bob surprises his son by sneaking up on him and promises he’ll be back later in the show, but right now, he needs to talk to his son about something.

THE BARBARIAN (with Shaska Whatley) vs PAUL GARNER

-Barbarian boots Garner from every direction. Series of headbutts. He slams Garner into place, and the diving headbutt finishes.

-Shaska weirdly talks about how Barbarian has returned from an Asian tour, even though Barbarian was at Starrade with him. Shaska is actually not terrible in a manager role.

-Ric Flair is here to tell us about the best videocassette ever made, Great American Bash 1986. Who won? Who lost? Woo, his lips are sealed.

-A commercial from AT&T, extolling the goodness of telemarketing for anyone seeking to expand their business. I was a telemarketer for three months. Telemarketing is not good for ANYBODY.

TIM HORNER vs ART PRITTS

-Fireman’s carry takedown by Horner. Prittes tries several escapes, but Horner keeps thwarting him and taking him down. He goes to work on the arm. Dropkick by Horner, and the natural bridge finishes.

-The Kansas Jayhawks promise that they’re bringing Shoo Baby and a 2×4 to the ring for the Bunkhouse Stampede.

-Weirdly specific commercial for AT&T: You can now call West Germany for as little as 71 cents per minute. I’m sure there are 11 or so people in America who are glad to know that.

-Nelson Royal welcomes us to the campfire once more to tell us about the history of the Bunkhouse Stampede. This must have been infuriating to the fans who paid good money to hear this explanation on closed circuit TV two nights earlier.

DON KERNODLE vs RANDY BARBER

-Mat wrestling while David Crockett mentions that Dan Kernodle was one of the men who trained Nikita Koloff to wrestle when he first came to America two years ago. They’ll dust off that nugget but they can’t be bothered to explain why the hell Jimmy Valiant and Paul Jones feuded for ten years?

-Running powerslam by Kernodle. Randy falls victim to a top rope clothesline, despite the fan in the front row who warned him to look out.

-Rock & Roll Express is here. They’re so banged up due to several recent matches that they may be forced to sit out the Bunkhouse Stampede, but they promise to be back in a few weeks at full speed.

-As promised, Bob Armstrong is back to chat with Tony Schiavone. He came back to the NWA because he got word about the Bunkhouse Stampede and he wants a chunk of that cash. Bill Dundee interrupts and brings a garbage can with him. They have words until Jimmy Garvin sneaks up for a surprise attack, and Armstrong takes a metal garbage can to the head.

GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN (with Precious) vs. CLEMENT FIELDS

-Great visuals here, as Garvin just goes right into the ring for his match while a slew of wrestlers come out to help Bob Armstrong out of the studio. Bill Dundee sticks around long enough to explain motivation, which in this case, is that he was supposed to get mic time in this segment, but then Bob Armstrong showed up unannounced and just walked out here when he felt like it to cut his own promo.

-Garvin throws Fields out to the floor. Dundee takes some free shots at him and tosses him back in as Tony sounds genuinely amazed at the heat this angle is getting from the audience in the studio, because they really do want to kill Dundee right now. Rear chinlock by Garvin, so yeah, we’re DEFINITELY back to two hours. Front facelock is clamped on and for no reason, the crowd chants “We want Baby Doll,” so apparently they really want closure from that feud that got teased back in April.

-We pause for a commercial! The Honeymooners, weeknights!

-Fields is still taking a beating from both men, one at a time according to the referee’s attention span. Brainbuster finally finishes, and Tony sums it up nicely by saying “That was long overdue.”

-Garvin and Dundee say that wrestling isn’t “Family Ties.” We’re here to hurt people and make money.

SHASKA WHATLEY (with The Barbarian) vs VERNON DEATON

-Shaska is excited about whoopin’ him a hillbilly! He takes Deaton down, then brings him up and throws some WEAK-looking punches. He tosses Deaton out to the floor and Barbarian attacks. I feel like they’ve stumbled into something with Shaska that they ended up not capitalizing on; “manager who only occasionally wrestles” really seems to suit him nicely.

-Shaska sends Deaton into the turnbuckle for two. More punches and Shaska is sucking wind here. He tries to smother Deaton with the ring apron, then headbutts him for two. He throws Deaton to the wolves again for another Barbarian attack. This squash is actually MUCH longer than this recap can convey. There’s nothing going on and it’s taking forever. Shaska finally ends it with the flying headbutt.

-Tony tells us that the Central States Title is one of the most prestigious championships in wrestling. We go to a promo from Sam Houston, “the new NWA Central States Champion” who just won it in a tournament. He defended it at Starrcade, why are we seeing this? Sam says that nobody writes his promos, he speaks from his heart. And so does the awkward pregnant pause that immediately follows that declaration. He says he’s not afraid of Bulldog Bob Brown OR Superstar Bill Dundee.

-David and Tony excitedly announce that Barry Windham is coming to Jim Crockett Promotions to participate in the Bunkhouse Stampede, and we meet Barry by way of some squash match highlights.

RICKY LEE JONES vs CHARLES FREEMAN

-Ricky Lee is another newcomer who has arrived for the Bunkhouse Stampede. Bet we hear a lot more from him in the near future. He whips Freeman and snapmares him for two. Chinlock is applied. Jones follows with a backdrop…for three? Okay, well, that’s a first for me. I’m glad you all were here to share it with me.

-Dick Butkus recommends a Sports Illustrated subscription for your loved ones this Christmas. Football phone or the deal’s off, Butkus.

-Cornette is mad about a fan who taunted him with an inflatable pumpkin, so he tries to flatten it with his tennis racquet, but can’t.

KANSAS JAYHAWKS vs PHIL BROWN & BILL TABB

-Brown gets double-teamed in the corner. Bobby Jaggers drops a series of elbows on him. Brown finally makes the tag and the Jayhawks work over Tabb’s arm. Brown tags back in and I feel like this audience is pretty well ready for this show to end. Hart attack from the second rope ends it.

-Armstrongs are out here. Bob doesn’t have wrestling gear, just blue jeans and boots, but he’s ready for a fight right now. Armstrongs get in the ring and demand a match with Jimmy Garvin & Bill Dundee.

BOB & BRAD ARMSTRONG vs GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN & SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE

-It’s a brawl right off the bat and the Armstrongs just dominate it, knocking Dundee out of the ring, letting him back in, knocking Dundee back out, then knocking Garvin out of the ring too. Things finally get to a normal tag match, with Brad getting a side headlock clamped onto Jimmy. He makes it to the corner and tags Dundee, who gets pinballed and dropkicked by the Armstrongs.

-Bullet Bob uses is cowboy boots to stomp a mudhole in Dundee. Another pier sixer breaks out and this time, Garvin & Dundee get the edge with some double-teaming on Brad. Brad takes a beating from both opponents while Daddy protests. We cut to a commercial and David’s head explodes over this unfortunate need to break away from the action.

-Back from commercial, Brad and Garvin are slugging it out. Garvin still has the upper hand, with a little help from Dundee. Precious distracts the referee while Dundee maces both opponents with her hairspray. Brad is actually able to shake that off surprisingly quickly, but Dundee blocks the big comeback and keeps hammering away. Big right hand by Dundee, Garvin applies a chinlock.

-Dundee tries to finish off Brad with a knee to the top, but Brad moves and Dundee crashes…and yet that still doesn’t lead to a hot tag. Instead, Brad gets a second wind, hitting a missile dropkick on Dundee for two. We have all four men in the ring one more time, and the Armstrongs clear the ring. Referee abruptly calls for the bell after the ring’s been cleared and declares it a double disqualification. Laaaaaame.